LAKEWOOD | Backs against the wall in the Class 5A Championship Series, the Regis Jesuit baseball team came out swinging Saturday afternoon at All-Star Park.

Hours after they managed just one run against Valor Christian in their first loss of the double-elimination tournament, coach Matt Darr’s third-seeded Raiders piled up 12 hits and 15 runs on their way to a 15-5 win over No. 13 Mountain Vista to move into the final weekend as one of four teams left standing.

Twelve of Regis Jesuit’s 15 runs came in a third-inning explosion, which was highlight by a grand slam by junior Andrew Bell, who drove in seven of his team’s runs.

Sophomore Luke Reasbeck — who earned the pitching win in relief — had three hits, while Bell, senior Nate Lewis and sophomore Christian Lopez had two apiece and junior Brody Chyr tripled in a pair of runs for the Raiders, who surpassed the 13 runs they scored in a win over the Golden Eagles on May 3 in Continental League play.

Regis Jesuit (20-8) will meet No. 25 Cherokee Trail (16-12) at 10 a.m. June 2 at All-Star Park to decide which Aurora program will play the subsequent game against No. 5 Rock Canyon. The winner of that game moves on to a June 3 contest against No. 15 Valor Christian, which finished the first weekend of the tournament 3-0.

No. 1 Broomfield — the 2022 5A state champion — No. 6 Chaparral, No. 10 Rocky Mountain and No. 13 Mountain Vista were eliminated from the tournament on the opening weekend of play between games at All-Star Park and All-City Stadium.

