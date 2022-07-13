Dallas Macias has played against football teams coached by Colorado prep legend Dave Logan, and now the two have something in common.

They are the first (Logan) and most recent winners (Macias), respectively, of the esteemed Freddie Steinmark Award, which annually goes to the top senior athlete in the state in terms of athletic excellence and character.

Macias received the prestigious award in a small ceremony July 12 from Sammy Steinmark, brother of venerable state legend Freddie Steinmark, for whom the award was created in 1972.

“Dave Logan won the first one and obviously that one sticks out,” Macias said. “I heard how great of an athlete he was growing up from my dad and others around me, so that means something. He coaches at Cherry Creek and I’ve gotten to play against his teams, so it’s pretty awesome to be in the same category as him as well.”

But Macias was most proud to be linked with the name of Freddie Steinmark, a multiple-sport star at Wheat Ridge High School in the 1960s who went on to play football at the University of Texas.

Steinmark — also an outstanding student and contributor to his community — died of cancer at 22 years old in 1971, three years after helping the Longhorns win the national championship.

Macias was nominated by Regis Jesuit football coach Danny Filleman and Regis Jesuit baseball coach Matt Darr, who both counted on him for his play as well as his leadership. Macias watched the movie made about Steinmark’s life — “My All-American” — and read other accounts, which convinced him that it would be special to be associated with Steinmark in any way.

“I did my research and it seemed like Freddie was a lot more than just an athlete,” Macias said. “Obviously, he was a great athlete, played multiple sports and did his thing there, but it was more about how he treated others and how he went about his life.

“I thought it would be an awesome award to win because that’s similar to how I try to do my thing. I’m an athlete, and I love sports, but more importantly, I want to treat others the right away and be a good person.”

Requirements for application include a 3.0 or better GPA, a minimum of two sports played during a year and selection to 1st team all-state in one sport and minimum 1st or 2nd team all-league in another.

Macias achieved that with a 3.73 GPA as well as all-state first team honors in baseball and honorable mention all-state accolades in football. Additionally, he volunteered with Special Olympics and as a youth baseball coach, while he is a devoted member of his church.

Macias said he got a phone call from Dan Watkins of the Colorado High School Coaches Association — which oversees the award — while he was in Arizona doing some work ahead of the upcoming Major League Baseball draft.

Macias is now the fifth winner of the award from an Aurora school and first city male winner since Pat Manson of Aurora Central won in 1986 after Rangeview’s Terry Taylor Jr. received it the year prior. Grandview’s Addison O’Grady received the female Steinmark Award in 2021, while Smoky Hill’s Annie Perizzolo (2007) is the other local winner in the female category, which arrived in 1974.

Macias is eager to see where his baseball future will lie, either right away the professional ranks or at an elite level of NCAA play at Oregon State. That will be determined by how things turn out for him in the July 17-19 MLB draft.

Coming off a senior season in which he hit .522 with a state-leading 17 doubles and eight home runs with 31 RBI — which won him Colorado’s Gatorade Player of the Year award — for a Regis Jesuit team that qualified for the Class 5A Championship Series, Macias is currently ranked No. 235 overall by MLB.com.

If he’s taken there in the draft, that would be in the eighth round and he would have to decide between signing or playing with the Beavers in hopes of improving his stock for the draft in the future. Regis Jesuit has had some cachet in the draft for quite some time and last year, pitcher Alec Willis was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the seventh round, and signed for $1 million.

Macias got a look at many of the other prospects during his time in Arizona and at the MLB Draft combine and believes he belongs.

“Being from Colorado, there’s always a little bit of doubt at first whether you can play at the same level in other places,” he said. “I think you 100 percent can. The competition is everywhere, and good players come out of different locations. Everybody there is good, and I think I can compete with all of them.”

Either way, there’s not a downside to either avenue as long as Macias is on the diamond, where he has loved to be since his dad, Gene, coached him beginning at 9 years old.

“I love Oregon State, so it’s a 1A or 1B situation,” Macias said. “Both are amazing options for me. I just love playing baseball. Obviously I need to take the best opportunity for myself, but either way, I’ll be happy.”

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports