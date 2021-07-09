DENVER | Grandview’s Reese Chapman is headed to the Major League Baseball and USA Baseball High School All-American Game and he doesn’t have to go far to play.

The Wolves’ standout outfielder — coming off a spring season in which the left-handed hitter had a .350 batting average, had 12 of his 21 hits go for extra bases, drove in 23 runs and stole 16 bases in just 17 games for coach Scott Henry’s team — is part of a group of prep players from across the country slated to play in the game at 5 p.m. Friday at Coors Field as part of the festivities around the MLB All-Star Game.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Chapman is a commitment to the University of Tennessee and part of a group of selections that includes several of the top prospects for the upcoming MLB Draft. He is one of two Colorado players in the game, joining Chatfield pitcher Christian Fouch.

