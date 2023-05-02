AURORA | For a program that sees success just about every season, the Grandview baseball team hasn’t been able to finish atop the Centennial League for more than a decade.

Coach Scott Henry’s Wolves had been close on several occasions, but finally got back to the top of the league mountain with Monday’s gritty 4-2 home victory over Cherry Creek that gave them the regular season crown for the first time since 2011.

Sophomore Jax Pfister threw a complete game — capped by getting the final two outs with two runners in scoring position in the bottom of the seventh inning — as the unranked Wolves snapped a three-game winning streak for the Bruins, who came in ranked No. 3 in the latest CHSAANow.com Class 5A coaches poll.

Grandview (13-5 overall, 6-0 in Centennial League) capitalized on several throwing errors from Cherry Creek (13-6, 5-1) during a pivotal three-run fourth inning, while senior Clifford Goldy drove in senior Tanner Pachorek with an insurance run in the sixth inning.

That was enough for Pfister, who allowed just three hits and allowed two earned runs with two walks and seven strikeouts in his first complete game of the season. The right-hander improved to 5-1 on the season and dropped his ERA to 0.87.

Grandview finishes the regular season schedule

The teams could meet again in the Centennial League Challenge mini-tournament.

GRANDVIEW 4, (3) CHERRY CREEK 2

Score by innings:

Cherry Creek 020 000 0 — 2

Grandview 000 301 x — 4

WP — Grandview: Jax Pfister (7 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 K). LP — Cherry Creek: Cameron Larson (6 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 12 K).