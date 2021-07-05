DENVER | Kevin Gausman will be back home Coors Field again July 13 and it will be to celebrate the most special honor of his professional baseball career.

The former ace at Aurora’s Grandview High School will be in the home dugout in his hometown as part of the National League All-Star Team after his selection was announced Sunday by Major League Baseball.

Gausman has been a stalwart for San Francisco this season and helped the Giants to the top spot in the National League West. Going into a Monday start against the St. Louis Cardinals, the hard-throwing right-hander had thrown a team-high 101 2/3 innings and paced the team in strikeouts with 116 and owned an 8-2 record.

Gausman also has a 1.68 ERA that ranks second in the NL behind New York Mets’ star Jacob deGrom, the only starting pitcher to receive more votes in balloting by players, managers and coaches announced by MLB. DeGrom, who has a historically low 0.95 ERA, received 321 votes, followed by Gausman with 210 and Milwaukee’s Corbin Burnes (153).

The 30-year-old Gausman has also pitched for the Baltimore Orioles, Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds in a MLB career that began back in 2013. He is set to blow past his career-high of 11 wins established back in 2017 with Baltimore, which took him with the No. 4 overall selection in the 2012 MLB draft.

Gausman was signed by the Giants as a free agent ahead of the 2020 season.

At Grandview, Gausman finished 5-3 with a 4.41 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings as a senior in 2010 for then-coach Dean Adams as part of a battery with catcher Greg Bird, who has had several MLB stops as well and is currently with the Colorado Rockies’ Triple-A affiliate, the Albuquerque Isotopes.

