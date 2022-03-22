DENVER | Centennial League play began in a big way for the Cherokee Trail and Eaglecrest baseball teams, which squared off Tuesday afternoon at Coors Field.

Behind six strong innings from senior starting pitcher Tyler Wilcox, the Cougars moved to 4-0 with an 8-1 victory over the Raptors, who remain looking for their first win.

Thomas Munch had an inside-the-park home run in the first inning and drove in three runs and senior Bowen Tabola knocked in a pair for Cherokee Trail, while Eaglecrest’s lone run came in the first inning on a base hit by senior Anthony Hernandez.

The teams meet for the second time in league play on April 19.

Eaglecrest has its home opener on Thursday against Vista PEAK, while Cherokee Trail returns to action Friday at home against Rock Canyon.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

CHEROKEE TRAIL 8, EAGLECREST 1 (at Coors Field)

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Eaglecrest 100 000 0 — 1 4 1

Cher. Trail 201 050 x — 8 5 1

WP — Cherokee Trail: Tyler Wilcox. LP — Eaglecrest: Brayden McCollough