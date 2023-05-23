PARKER | Seeding may have said otherwise, but the was nothing Cinderella about the Cherokee Trail baseball team’s two upsets to win Monday’s Class 5A Region 8 tournament.

At No. 25, the Cougars were the lowest of the four seeds in the field for the three-game tournament at Legend, but a program steeped in tradition that had taken a few tough losses that hurts its record.

Coach Jon DiGiorgio’s Cherokee Trail team showed its best during a 5-2 victory over eighth-seeded Legend and a 4-1 defeat of No. 9 Pine Creek that put the Cougars back into the 5A Championship Series, which starts Friday. Cherokee Trail lost by a run in the semifinals of last season’s Championship Series.

Cherokee Trail opened the day with a victory over the host and eighth-seeded Titans, the Continental League champions, behind a dominant effort on the mound from senior Logan Reid. The senior left-hander scattered four hits and allowed two runs with three strikeouts in a complete game.

In a 1-1 game through five innings, the Cougars came up with a four-run rally in the sixth inning that was punctuated by a two-run double by senior Bowen Tabola.

Reid allowed a run in the bottom of the sixth, but slammed the door shut in the seventh.

In the regional championship game, Cherokee Trail faced a Pine Creek team that edged No. 24 Fort Collins 4-3 in the opening game.

Sophomore Carter Wilcox gave the Cougars a second straight outstanding effort on the mound as he threw a complete game and struck out 11 in a four-hitter.

Sophomore infielder Brody Ceyrolles doubled and knocked in three of the four runs for Cherokee Trail, which joins Regis Jesuit as Aurora representatives in the 5A Championship Series.

