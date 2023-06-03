LAKEWOOD | A harsh reality faced Tommy Munch as he stood in the on deck circle at All-Star Park Friday afternoon with his team down a run and down to its last strike.

A year earlier, the Cherokee Trail senior was in the exact same spot — even down to the same score — and he watched his team’s season came to an agonizing end a step short of making the final of the Class 5A Baseball Championship Series.

But this is a different season and this time Munch got a chance to hit (thanks to a walk by fellow senior Bowen Tabola) and he made a difference with his chance.

Munch rifled a single into center field to bring in sophomore Akoi Burton with the tying run and force extra innings and Johnny Robledo tripled in senior Zach Garcia for what turned out to be in the winning run in a dramatic 10-9 victory over Rock Canyon that sent the Cougars on to a Saturday matchup with Valor Christian for the 5A state championship.

Cherokee Trail used its top two pitchers — junior Logan Reid and sophomore Carter Wilcox — to pick up its wins Friday over Regis Jesuit and Rock Canyon, while sophomore Ethin Woltz got the win against the Jaguars with 3 2/3 innings of strong relief.

That creates an all-hands-on deck situation for the Cougars against Valor Christian, which must be beaten twice as the 15th-seeded Eagles sit at 3-0 in the tournament. The teams will play at 10 a.m. and again at 12:30 p.m. if Cherokee Trail wins the first contest.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@sentinelcolorado.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2023 CLASS 5A BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES (SEMIFINALS)

June 2 at All-Star Park

(25) CHEROKEE TRAIL 10, (5) ROCK CANYON 9 (8 inn.)

Score by innings:

Cherokee Trail 420 002 11 — 10

Rock Canyon 013 311 00 — 9

CHEROKEE TRAIL (ab-h-r-rbi)

Akoi Burton lf 5-2-1-0, Bowen Tabola c 2-1-1-0, Tommy Munch 1b 4-2-3-2, Braedan Reichert ss 5-1-4-4, Charlie Boyd 2b 4-1-1-1, Brody Ceyrolles 3b 5-0-1-0, Zach Garcia dh 3-1-1-1, Johnny Robledo cf 4-0-2-1, Colton Gray rf 5-1-1-0, Randy Eldredge pr 0-1-0-0. Totals 37-10-15-9. Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Logan Reid (4 1/3-9-8-8-2-0), Ethin Woltz (W, 3 2/3-3-1-1-1-1)

ROCK CANYON (ab-h-r-rbi)

Eric Hagner 2b 4-2-2-0, Chase Jaworsky ss 3-1-0-1, JT Shank 1b 5-1-2-3, Sean Barta p 3-1-1-3, Garrett Triplett rf 3-0-0-0, Austin Bowker cf-p 3-2-1-0, Carson Krell c 4-0-2-1, Adam Smith 3b 4-1-3-1, Matthew Shipley lf 4-1-1-0. Totals 33-9-12-9. Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Sean Barta (1 2/3-5-6-3-2-3), Hunter Allen (3 2/3-5-2-2-2-1), Will Garduno (0-2-0-0-1-0), Chase Goode (1 2/3-2-1-1-1), Austin Bowker (L, 1-1-1-1-1-2)

2B — Cherokee Trail: Akoi Burton, Braedan Reichert. Rock Canyon: Carson Krell. 3B — Cherokee Trail: Johnny Robledo. Rock Canyon: JT Shank. HR — Rock Canyon: Sean Barta (2 on in 3rd inning), JT Shank (1 on in 4th inning)