AURORA | Regis Jesuit selections as well as those from Castle View, Chaparral, Douglas County, Heritage, Highlands Ranch, Legend, Mountain Vista, Ponderosa, Rock Canyon and ThunderRidge on the All-Continental League teams for the 2023 baseball season as voted on by league coaches:

2023 ALL-CONTINENTAL LEAGUE BASEBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Andrew Bell, jr., Jack Carey, sr. and Christian Lopez, soph., Regis Jesuit

Other selections: Sam Harry, Castle View; Tanner Donner, sr., Cole Jenkins, jr. and Brayden Monroe, sr., Chaparral; Eli Athanas, sr., Finley Bates, sr. and Hunter Gotschall, sr., Douglas County; Trevor Landen, sr. and Hank Orr, sr., Heritage; Trevor Gottsegan, soph., Highlands Ranch; Nate Hopkins, sr., Noah Kenney, sr. and Brayden Pfeffer, sr., Legend; Zeke Borel, sr. and Will Niles, jr., Mountain Vista; Bryce Robinette, jr., Ponderosa; Sean Barta, sr., Chase Jaworsky, sr. and JT Shank, sr., Rock Canyon

Player of the Year: Nate Hopkins, Legend. Pitcher(s) of the Year: Will Niles, Mountain Vista and Sean Barta, Rock Canyon. Coach of the Year: Scott Boyd, Legend

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Brody Chyr, jr., Regis Jesuit

Other selections: Ben Knox, jr. and Jay Ronning, jr., Castle View; Logan Steckel, jr., Chaparral; Henry Hossfeld, sr., Heritage; Isaac Engle, sr., Highlands Ranch; Nathan Balser, sr., Gavin Hasche, sr. and Jackson Phillips, sr., Legend; Sean Marlow, sr. and Grant Shepardson, jr., Mountain Vista; Max Mervin, soph., Ponderosa; Hunter Allen, jr. and Eric Hagner, sr., Rock Canyon; Brock Lansville, jr. and Lincoln McVicker, sr., ThunderRidge

