AURORA | Aurora Central and Gateway selections, as well as those from Adams City, Skyview and Thornton on the All-Colorado League teams for the 2023 baseball season as voted on by league coaches:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@sentinelcolorado.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2023 ALL-COLORADO LEAGUE BASEBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Andrew Aragon, sr., Edgar Alejos Torres, sr. and German Villalobos, sr., Aurora Central; Heber Almeida, fr., Gateway

Other selections: Andres LaCrue, sr. and Christian Ramirez, fr., Adams City; Christian Acosta, sr., Ivan Gallegos, sr., Bryan Gutierrez, sr. and Yaxche Villa, jr., Skyview; Johnatan Cabral, sr., Thornton

Player of the Year: Bryan Gutierrez, Skyview. Coach of the Year: Daniel Martinez, Skyview

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Ethan Brennesholtz, sr., Chris Delatorre, fr. and Anthony Rubio, fr., Gateway

Other selections: Marcos LaCrue, fr., Christian Quintana, soph. and Pedro Rodriguez Jr., sr., Adams City; Bryson Gutierrez, jr. and Damian Rodriguez, jr., Skyview; Isaiah Perez, sr., Thornton

OTHER ALL-LEAGUE BASEBALL TEAMS

— Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Overland and Smoky Hill selections on the 2023 All-Centennial League Baseball Teams, here

— Rangeview and Vista PEAK selections on the 2023 All-City League Baseball Teams, here

— Regis Jesuit selections on the 2023 All-Continental League Baseball Teams, here