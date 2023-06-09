AURORA | Rangeview and Vista PEAK selections as well as those from Abraham Lincoln, Denver East, Denver North, Denver South, Far Northeast, George Washington, Kennedy, Northfield, Thomas Jefferson and Westminster on the All-City League teams for the 2023 baseball season as voted on by league coaches:

2023 ALL-CITY LEAGUE BASEBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selection: Anthony Porras, sr., Vista PEAK

Other selections: Jackson Peiker, sr., Denver East; Juan Huasequi-Jiminez, sr., Isaiah Padilla, sr. and Adin Vasquez, sr., Denver North; Campbell Framke, sr., Denver South; Daniel Esparza, jr., Angel Gallegos-Contreras, soph. and Alvaro Nunez-Madera, sr., Far Northeast; Dakota Morris, sr., George Washington; Mason Sukigara, sr. and Thomas Worth, sr., Northfield; Maxwell Hauer, sr., Dylan Huntsman, sr. and Sloan Steimel, jr., Thomas Jefferson

Player of the Year: Isaiah Padilla, Denver North

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selection: Connor Angelini, jr., Vista PEAK

Other selections: Mason Manley, soph. and Asher Nicholson, sr., Denver East; Chase Rivet, sr., Donzio Sanudo, fr. and Edwin Sigala-Nunez, sr., Denver North; Alex Lis, sr. and Finley Royer, jr., Denver South; Juan Lemus-Quinones, soph., Josh Pompa, jr. and Jonathan Vazquez-Mejorado, jr., Far Northeast; Ty Cler, jr., George Washington; Aidan Krantz, jr., Northfield; Maxwell Feierstein, soph. and Jesus Flores-Sanchez, soph., Thomas Jefferson

HONORABLE MENTION

Aurora selections: Hudson Gibbens, sr., Max McGinnis, sr. and Micah McPhail, jr., Rangeview; Brian Herrera, jr., Emilio Morales, fr. and Steven Reaux, jr., Vista PEAK

Other selections: Edwin Caldera, sr., Leon Ramirez, sr. and Cesar Vaquero, sr., Abraham Lincoln; Cameron Emmons, jr., Ryan Nakamura, sr. and Calvin Postal, sr., Denver East; Alonso Baeza, soph., Malachi Scott-Labode, sr. and Daniel Vasquez, sr., Denver North; Dylan Coppeck, soph. and Beckham Lindgren, sr., Denver South; Saul Hernandez, sr., Geremiah Pedraza, sr. and Noah Vigil, jr., Denver West; Dominic Celaya, jr., Rudy Marrufo, soph. and Jose Vargas-Pasillas, jr., Far Northeast; Eddie Strand, sr., Yahir Varela, jr. and Garrett Walden, jr., George Washington; Aaron Dominguez, sr., Ron Gallegos, sr. and Gabe Little, sr., Kennedy; Elliot Kurpecky, jr., Jack Phiel, soph. and Brennan Roberts, sr., Northfield; Aiden Benschneider, jr., Owen Roetto, sr. and Emmanuel Wadkins, sr., Thomas Jefferson; Steven Barros, jr., Armondo Gomez, sr. and Colby Saiz, jr., Westminster

