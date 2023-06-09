AURORA | Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Overland and Smoky Hill selections, as well as those from Arapahoe, Cherry Creek and Mullen the All-Centennial League teams for the 2023 baseball season as voted on by league coaches:

2023 ALL-CENTENNIAL LEAGUE BASEBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Brody Ceyrolles, soph. (INF) and Tommy Munch, sr. (Util), Cherokee Trail; John Rossi, jr. (OF), Eaglecrest; Tony Crow, jr. (INF), Cliff Goldy, sr. (1B), Tanner Pachorek, sr. (INF), Jax Pfister, soph. (P) and Spenser Smock, sr. (OF), Grandview; Jackson Van Luit, sr. (C), Smoky Hill

Other selections: Joel Cackowski, jr. (P) and Loic DeRosear, jr. (OF), Arapahoe; Eddie Esquival, jr. (OF), Paul Hughes, jr. (P), Cam Larsen, jr. (P), Tommy Marsh, sr. (3B), Ben Steele, sr. (DH) and Brayden Yasuzawa, jr. (C), Cherry Creek; Dominic Gamueda, jr. (OF), Mullen

Player of the Year: Tommy Marsh, Cherry Creek. Pitcher of the Year: Jax Pfister, Grandview. Coach of the Year: Scott Henry, Grandview

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Bowen Tabola, sr., Cherokee Trail; Noah Brown, soph. and Braylan Bell, sr., Eaglecrest; Chase Dahir, sr. and Collin May, jr., Grandview; Connor Geiss, sr., Overland; Dash Deavers, jr., Smoky Hill

Other selections: Cam Eakin, jr., Cain Gostenik, soph. and Andrew Smart, soph., Arapahoe; Connor Larkin, soph. and Mason Scott, soph., Cherry Creek; Sage Hurley, sr., Ryan Jackson, sr., Ben Krza, jr., Colin MacKenzie, sr. and Thomas Stewart, soph., Mullen

OTHER ALL-LEAGUE BASEBALL TEAMS

