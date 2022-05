AURORA | Scoreboard and schedule for the double-elimination 2022 Class 5A baseball Championship Series that began on May 27, 2022. Games will be played at All-City Stadium in Denver and All-Star Park in Lakewood. Results will be updated as games go final. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:

2022 CLASS 5A BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES SCOREBOARD/SCHEDULE



FRIDAY, MAY 27

Game 1: No. 8 Douglas County 5, NO. 1 REGIS JESUIT 4



Game 2: No. 5 Broomfield 14, No. 4 Valor Christian 3

Game 3: No. 3 Chaparral 11, No. 6 Vista Ridge 6

Game 4: NO. 7 CHEROKEE TRAIL 6, No. 2 Legacy 2

Game 5: No. 5 Broomfield 11, No. 8 Douglas County 5

Game 6: No. 3 Chaparral 5, NO. 7 CHEROKEE TRAIL 2

SATURDAY, MAY 28

Game 8: NO. 1 REGIS JESUIT 4, No. 4 Valor Christian 1 (No. 4 Valor Christian eliminated)

Game 9: No. 2 Legacy 5, No. 6 Vista Ridge 3 (No. 6 Vista Ridge eliminated)

Game 10: NO. 7 CHEROKEE TRAIL 10, NO. 1 REGIS JESUIT 6 (NO. 1 REGIS JESUIT eliminated)

Game 11: No. 2 Legacy 10, No. 8 Douglas County 3 (No. 8 Douglas County eliminated)

Game 7: No. 5 Broomfield (19-8) vs. No. 3 Chaparral (22-5), 2 p.m., All-City Stadium

FRIDAY, JUNE 3



Game 12: NO. 7 CHEROKEE TRAIL (21-6) vs. No. 2 Legacy (25-3), noon, All-City Stadium

Game 13: Winner Game 12 vs. Loser Game 7, 2:30 p.m., All-City Stadium

SATURDAY, JUNE 4



Game 14: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 13, 11 a.m., All-City Stadium

Game 15: Winner Game 14 vs. Loser Game 14 (if necessary), 1:30 p.m., All-City Stadium