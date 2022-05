AURORA | Seedings for the 32-team 2022 Class 4A baseball regional tournaments as released by the Colorado High School Activities Association. Qualifiers determined by league champions and RPI. Times and dates, TBA. Aurora team bold and uppercased:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected]: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2022 CLASS 4A BASEBALL REGIONAL BRACKETS

REGION 1 (at Palisade H.S.)

Game 1: NO. 32 AURORA CENTRAL vs. No. 1 Palisade; Game 2: No. 17 Falcon vs. No. 16 Windsor; Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner (winner qualifies for 4A Championship Series)

REGION 2 (at Cheyenne Mountain H.S.)

Game 1: No. 25 Roosevelt vs. No. 8 Cheyenne Mountain; Game 2: No. 24 Green Mountain vs. No. 9 Pueblo Central; Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner (winner qualifies for 4A Championship Series)

REGION 3 (at Northfield H.S.)

Game 1: No. 29 Battle Mountain vs. No. 4 Northfield; Game 2: No. 20 Denver North vs. No. 13 Montrose; Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner (winner qualifies for 4A Championship Series)

REGION 4 (at Ponderosa H.S.)

Game 1: No. 28 Thompson Valley vs. No. 5 Ponderosa; Game 2: No. 21 Lewis-Palmer vs. No. 12 Thomas Jefferson; Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner (winner qualifies for 4A Championship Series)

REGION 5 (at Golden H.S.)

Game 1: No. 30 Mountain Vista vs. No. 3 Golden; Game 2: No. 19 Pueblo East vs. No. 14 Fort Morgan; Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner (winner qualifies for 4A Championship Series)

REGION 6 (at Riverdale Ridge H.S.)

Game 1: No. 27 Canon City vs. No. 6 Riverdale Ridge; Game 2: No. 22 Erie vs. No. 11 Summit; Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner (winner qualifies for 4A Championship Series)

REGION 7 (at Pueblo County H.S.)

Game 1: No. 26 Discovery Canyon vs. No. 7 Pueblo County; Game 2: No. 23 Air Academy vs. No. 10 Severance; Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner (winner qualifies for 4A Championship Series)

REGION 8 (at Rifle H.S.)

Game 1: No. 31 Evergreen vs. No. 2 Rifle; Game 2: No. 18 Northridge vs. No. 15 D’Evelyn; Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner (winner qualifies for 4A Championship Series)