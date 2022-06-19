AURORA | Gateway, Rangeview and Vista PEAK selections as well as those from Adams City, Brighton, Northglenn, Prairie View and Westminster on the All-EMAC first and second teams plus honorable mention for the 2022 season as voted on by league coaches:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2022 ALL-EMAC BASEBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Yahir Estrada, sr., Rangeview; Trey Gray, sr. and Brody Severin, sr., Vista PEAK

Other selections: Misael Hernandez, sr., Adams City; Brok Eddy, jr., Bryce Peterson, sr., Isaac Rodriguez, sr., Brandon Stricklin, sr. and Anthony Treto, jr., Brighton; Danny Castillo, jr. and Tanner Evans, jr., Northglenn; Hunter Blea, jr., Romani Perez, fr., Anthony Rivera, jr. and Jerry Stone, fr., Prairie View

Player(s) of the Year: Yahir Estrada, Rangeview and Jerry Stone, Prairie View. Coach(es) of the Year: Jake Rule, Vista PEAK and Mark Gonzales, Prairie View

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Cody Burch, sr. and Hudson Gibbens, jr., Rangeview; Chris Marquez, sr. and Yancy Morales, sr., Vista PEAK

Other selections: Luis Rascon, soph., Adams City; Drai Wagner, jr., Brighton; Ty Evans, jr. and James Gonzales, sr., Northglenn; Favi Gaeta, fr., Prairie View

HONORABLE MENTION

Aurora selections: Ethan Brennanholtz, jr. and Jayden Walker, sr., Gateway; Micah McPhail, soph. and Ben Willer, sr., Rangeview; Zack Earls, sr. and Brian Herrera, soph., Vista PEAK

Other selections: Garrett Chadwick, sr., Zach Perkins, sr. and Brendan Straight, jr., Brighton; Steven Barros and Michael Davidson, Westminster