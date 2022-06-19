AURORA | Aurora Central selections as well as those from Englewood, Fort Lupton, Skyview, Thornton and Weld Central on the All-Colorado League first and second teams and honorable mention for the 2022 baseball season as voted on by league coaches:

2022 ALL-COLORADO LEAGUE BASEBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selection: German Villalobos, jr., Aurora Central

Other selections: Dillon Hebel, sr., Gunner Johnson, sr. and Hunter Johnson, sr., Englewood; Manny Sandoval, sr., Fort Lupton; Daniel Gomez, sr. and Brandon Gutierrez, sr., Skyview; Jose Zubia Sanchez, sr., Thornton; Easton Hoffman, fr., Weld Central

Player of the Year: Dillon Hebel, Englewood. Coach of the Year: Mike Wing, Aurora Central

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Luis Gardea, sr. and Edgar Alejos Torres, jr., Aurora Central

Other selections: Isaiah Segiovano, jr., Englewood; Xavier Chavez and Danny Rodriguez, jr., Fort Lupton; Bryan Gutierrez, jr. and Isaac Gutierrez, sr., Skyview; Jorge Estrada, soph. and Mark Zendejas, soph., Thornton; Marcello Rossi, soph., Weld Central

HONORABLE MENTION

Aurora selections: Andrew Aragon, jr., Manny Gongora, sr. and Emilio Holguin Nazario, sr., Aurora Central