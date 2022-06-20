Grandview senior Reece Chapman, right, shared Centennial League Player of the Year honors for the 2022 baseball season as voted on by league coaches and is one of several Wolves to receive first team accolades. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

AURORA | Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Overland and Smoky Hill selections plus those from Arapahoe, Cherry Creek and Mullen on the All-Centennial League first and second teams for the 2022 baseball season:

2022 ALL-CENTENNIAL LEAGUE BASEBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Tommy Munch, jr. (Util.) and Bowen Tabola, jr. (C), Cherokee Trail; Aiden Biaggi, sr. (P), Reese Chapman, sr. (OF), Matt Klaess, sr. (INF), Bradley Marshall, sr. (DH) and Kenny VanWormer, sr. (1B), Grandview; Joe McDermott, sr. (P), Smoky Hill

Other selections: Easton Marks, sr. (INF), Arapahoe; Eddie Esquivel (OF), Cooper Katskee, sr. (P) and Tommy Marsh, soph. (INF), Cherry Creek; Andrew Brady, sr. (INF), Trevor Moore, sr. (P) and Henry Stewart, sr. (OF), Mullen

Player(s) of the Year: Reese Chapman (Grandview) and Trevor Moore (Mullen). Coach(es) of the Year: Jon DiGiorgio (Cherokee Trail) and Phil Stanford (Mullen)

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Brett Barber, sr. (INF), Nick Barber, sr. (OF), Dylan Hommes, sr. (Util.), Braeden Reichert, soph. (INF) and Tyler Wilcox, sr. (P), Cherokee Trail; Logan Glueckert, sr. (OF), Anthony Hernandez, sr. (DH), Brayden McCullough, sr. (P) and Garth Morgan, sr. (C), Eaglecrest; Chase Dahir, jr. (Util), Grandview; Niko Gonzales Jr., jr. (OF), Overland; Isaiah Chavez-Seppelt, sr. (INF), Jordan Flanders, jr. (OF) and Aaron Elgersma, sr. (P), Smoky Hill

Other selections: Presley Monteforte, sr. (P), Arapahoe; Kyle Barkley, jr. (1B), Cherry Creek; Dominic Gamueda, soph. (OF), Sage Hurley, jr. (P) and Ben Krza, soph. (C), Mullen

