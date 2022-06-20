AURORA | Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Overland and Smoky Hill selections plus those from Arapahoe, Cherry Creek and Mullen on the All-Centennial League first and second teams for the 2022 baseball season:

2022 ALL-CENTENNIAL LEAGUE BASEBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Tommy Munch, jr. (Util.) and Bowen Tabola, jr. (C), Cherokee Trail; Aiden Biaggi, sr. (P), Reese Chapman, sr. (OF), Matt Klaess, sr. (INF), Bradley Marshall, sr. (DH) and Kenny VanWormer, sr. (1B), Grandview; Joe McDermott, sr. (P), Smoky Hill

Other selections: Easton Marks, sr. (INF), Arapahoe; Eddie Esquivel (OF), Cooper Katskee, sr. (P) and Tommy Marsh, soph. (INF), Cherry Creek; Andrew Brady, sr. (INF), Trevor Moore, sr. (P) and Henry Stewart, sr. (OF), Mullen

Player(s) of the Year: Reese Chapman (Grandview) and Trevor Moore (Mullen). Coach(es) of the Year: Jon DiGiorgio (Cherokee Trail) and Phil Stanford (Mullen)

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Brett Barber, sr. (INF), Nick Barber, sr. (OF), Dylan Hommes, sr. (Util.), Braeden Reichert, soph. (INF) and Tyler Wilcox, sr. (P), Cherokee Trail; Logan Glueckert, sr. (OF), Anthony Hernandez, sr. (DH), Brayden McCullough, sr. (P) and Garth Morgan, sr. (C), Eaglecrest; Chase Dahir, jr. (Util), Grandview; Niko Gonzales Jr., jr. (OF), Overland; Isaiah Chavez-Seppelt, sr. (INF), Jordan Flanders, jr. (OF) and Aaron Elgersma, sr. (P), Smoky Hill

Other selections: Presley Monteforte, sr. (P), Arapahoe; Kyle Barkley, jr. (1B), Cherry Creek; Dominic Gamueda, soph. (OF), Sage Hurley, jr. (P) and Ben Krza, soph. (C), Mullen