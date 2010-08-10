Sentinel Colorado’s preps Blast from the Past image for Aug. 10, 2023, details the determined start of Rangeview girls cross country runner Rikki Gonzales at the Class 5A Region 3 meet on Oct. 20, 2010, at the North Area Athletic Complex. Gonzales won the EMAC championship the previous week and she turned in a time of 18 minutes, 37 seconds — which was just six seconds slower than her best time of the season — to finish in third place behind the Boulder duo of Kelsey Lakowske and Sam Lewis. That position earned Gonzales a spot in the 5A girls state cross country race the next week in which she finished eighth in the race at the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds won by Lakowske, while Gonzales (who would go on to compete at the University of Northern Colorado) finished 12 spots in front of Lewis. (File photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

