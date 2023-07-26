In honor of the upcoming fall prep sports season, Sentinel Colorado’s preps Blast from the Past image for July 26, 2023, is a portrait of Eaglecrest High School softball star Kailey Wilson ahead of the 2015 season. That season, opposing coaches chose primarily to walk the powerful Wilson, who homered four times among 13 hits for extra bases and hit .537 to help coach Yvette Hendrian’s Raptors to a 15-8 mark and a berth in the Class 5A state softball tournament. (Sentinel Colorado file photo)

FIND A FULL GALLERY OF BLAST FROM THE PAST IMAGES, HERE