Sentinel Colorado’s preps Blast from the Past image for Aug. 3, 2023, captures the reactions of Erich Nuss, front, and partner Steven Bummer during a key moment late in the No. 1 doubles championship match at the Class 5A boys state tennis tournament on Oct. 17, 2015, at the Gates Tennis Center. Nuss and Bummer staved the Cherry Creek team of Jacob Bendalin and Erin Norwood for a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 victory that put the capper on an undefeated 17-0 season for the duo. Coach Laura Jones’ Raiders — who won the Continental League championship in the regular season and qualified the entire team to the 5A state tournament — finished 2-1 in title matches on the final day of the tournament, which helped it tie for fourth place in the final standings. (File photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

