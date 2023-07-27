In honor of the upcoming fall prep sports season, Sentinel Colorado’s preps Blast from the Past image for July 27, 2023, features Gateway senior Devundrick Walker (499) as he crests the difficult hill in the middle of the spectator-lined state cross country course at the Norris Penrose Events Center on Oct. 26, 2013, in Colorado Springs. Walker — also a track standout who signed to run at Colorado State-Pueblo — qualified for the Class 5A boys race as an individual and finished in 72nd place among 189 qualifiers with a time of 17 minutes, 55.20 seconds, on the 3.1-mile course (see story, here). (File photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

FIND A FULL GALLERY OF BLAST FROM THE PAST IMAGES, HERE