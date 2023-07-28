Sentinel Colorado’s preps Blast from the Past image for July 28, 2023, depicts senior Carlos Castro of the Hinkley High School boys soccer team after a Class 5A state playoff loss to Grandview on Oct. 24, 2013, at Legacy Stadium. Castro, a team captain, scored 11 goals and his twin brother, Mario, had 11 assists to lead Hinkley, which won three more games than the previous season and qualified for the 5A postseason where it lost a 4-0 contest to Grandview in an All-Aurora first round game to finish 8-7-1. (File photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

