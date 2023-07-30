Sentinel Colorado’s preps Blast from the Past image for July 30, 2023, is a faraway look at tee shot by former Regis Jesuit standout Cal McCoy during the second round of the Class 5A boys state golf tournament on Oct. 3, 2017, at CommonGround G.C. McCoy shot rounds of 1-under-par 70 and 3-over 74 to finish tied for fourth place, five shots off the individual lead in a tournament won by another local, Eaglecrest’s Davis Bryant. McCoy got his share of hardware, however, as he combined with Cameron Kirke, Drew Anderson and Walker Fuller to give coach Craig Rogers’ Raiders a seven-stroke victory over Cherry Creek (see story, here). It was Regis Jesuit third straight 5A state title and seventh in eight seasons at that point. (File photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

