Sentinel Colorado’s preps Blast from the Past image for Aug. 4, 2023, shows the aftermath of a victory for the Rangeview football team over rival Gateway on Oct. 26, 2015, at Aurora Public Schools Stadium. Quarterback Jaelin Odegard rushed for a touchdown and threw scoring passes to AJ Thomas (who had two TDs) and Elijah Reed as coach Justin Hoffman’s Raiders held off the Olys for a 30-27 victory that netted Rangeview custody of The Anvil traveling trophy for a seventh consecutive season. Gateway got touchdowns from CJ Sanders, Dylan Paulsen and Kevin Traylor Jr. to get within three points, but had a 36-yard field goal attempt from Jose Pizana blocked by multiple Rangeview players on the final play of regulation to secure the win (see story, here). (File photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

