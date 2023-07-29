Sentinel Colorado’s preps Blast from the Past image for July 29, 2023, shows the first seconds after the Cherokee Trail girls volleyball team became Class 5A state champions on Nov. 14, 2015, at the Denver Coliseum. Banded together by the tragic loss off Celeste James prior to the start of the season, coach Terry Miller’s Cougars won the Centennial League championship and went on to sweep Fairview 25-23, 25-20, 25-19 in a championship match punctuated by a final finish from eventual Colorado Gatorade Player of the Year, Shannon Webb (see story, here). Cherokee Trail finished the season 25-4 and with the program’s first state title. Pictured are Mollee Picchione, left, Webb (3), Robyn Krause (5) and Mehana Fonseca (7). (File photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

