Sentinel Colorado’s preps Blast from the Past image for Aug. 6, 2023, shows the Grandview girls volleyball team as it celebrates the Class 5A state championship on Nov. 8, 2014, at the Denver Coliseum. Coach Patty Childress’ 22-7 Wolves defeated two other high-powered Aurora teams — rival Cherokee Trail in pool play and Regis Jesuit in the semifinals — during their run through the state tournament, which concluded with a 25-17, 25-22, 25-17 sweep of Chatfield that saw three players (all seniors) finish with double-digit kills in Sarah Mullens and Katie Patrick (13 apiece) and Haley McLaren (10) and senior Megan Hufnagel dish out 38 assists (see story, here). It completed the second set of back-to-back state championships for Grandview and was the program’s fifth title (in 10 trips to the finals) under Childress. (File photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

