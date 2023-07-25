In honor of the upcoming fall prep sports season, Sentinel Colorado’s preps Blast from the Past image for July 25, 2023, features a celebration by senior Ricky Hayes (No. 51) and teammates following the Grandview football team’s 24-21 victory over Valor Christian on Oct. 24, 2014, at Legacy Stadium. The Wolves’ victory — which was fueled by Chuk Obinnah’s three rushing touchdowns — finished an undefeated regular season and they won their first 12 games until a 14-7 loss to the same Valor Christian team in the Class 5A semifinals. (File photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

