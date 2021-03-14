AURORA | The Colorado High School Activities Association shifted the Great 8 round of the boys and girls state basketball playoffs from Saturday to Monday in anticipation of a massive snowstorm that didn’t arrive until later, which has formed more possible postponements.

A statement from CHSAA Sunday indicated that Great 8 contests scheduled may still take place Monday if travel was possible between schools playing, but that games could be shifted to Tuesday.

Some teams had already moved in that direction, as the Regis Jesuit boys basketball team’s Great 8 home game against George Washington shifted 24 hours to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, while the Regis Jesuit girls didn’t the same with their game with Arapahoe, which is now at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Other games were likely to move as well, but the other Aurora teams still alive (the Rangeview boys and girls, Grandview girls and Eaglecrest boys) were still working official plans. Both Aurora school districts (Aurora Public Schools and Cherry Creek Schools) plus Regis Jesuit are on spring break this week.

The change will have a ripple effect on the week as well, as semifinal games previously scheduled for Wednesday will now to be Thursday and the five championship games slated to be played Friday at the World Arena in Colorado Springs (1A Boys & Girls, 4A Boys & Girls and 5A Girls) were shifted to Sunday.

The 2A Boys & Girls, 3A Boys & Girls and 5A Boys are still scheduled to contest championship games on Saturday at the World Arena.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports