Two former Aurora prep basketball stars will be in Las Vegas to compete in NBA 2K24 Summer League play July 7-17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada-Las Vegas.



NBA teams announced their list of invitees to play at minimum of five Summer League games and among those set to play are former Eaglecrest star Colbey Ross and former Cherokee Trail standout Jaizec Lottie.

Ross, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound guard, played in the Summer League last season with the Portland Trail Blazers, but is with the Utah Jazz this year. Prior to Las Vegas, the Utah team had the three-game Salt Lake Summer League tournament and Ross had a good showing in Wednesday’s 104-94 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers when he scored 13 points and dished out eight assists. The Jazz take on the Memphis Grizzlies Thursday.

Utah is scheduled to tip-off in Las Vegas at 8 p.m. MT on July 8 against the Los Angeles Clippers in a game to be televised on ESPN2.

Ross led Eaglecrest to a Class 5A state championship before he went on to have a stellar college career at Pepperdine University. The sweet-shooting guard played in Italy with Pallacanestro Varese last year.

Lottie’s path after a strong prep career at Cherokee Trail took him briefly to Division I Arkansas-Little Rock before he ended up at Flagler College in Florida, where he was a National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) All-American twice.

Lottie also played abroad last season with BBC Monthey-Chablais of the Swiss Basketball League. The 6-2, 190-pound guard will play with Portland in the Summer League.

The Trail Blazers open Summer League play at 5 p.m. Friday against the Houston Rockets to open a tripleheader broadcast on ESPN.

A total of 76 games will be played in the 2K24 Summer League.

