AURORA | Barring the arrival of another massive snowstorm, championship weekend at the World Arena in Colorado Springs in set for the boys and girls state tournaments.

The Colorado High School Activities Association’s shift for games of the entire week due to the snowstorm that arrived over the weekend shifted two days of championship games featuring all five classifications back a day to Saturday and Sunday.

The five-game championship slate for Saturday is capped by the Class 5A boys at 8 p.m. according to a statement issued by CHSAA’s Bert Borgmann, while the 5A girls final is at the same time on Sunday to finish off another five-game schedule.

Currently, Great 8 games are scheduled for Monday-Tuesday and semifinals for Thursday, all played on the home floors of the highest-seeded team in the matchup.

Aurora teams remain in contention to reach both 5A boys and girls championship games with three teams alive among the eight teams in each of the brackets (5A boys and 5A girls).

No. 2 Regis Jesuit, No. 3 Grandview and No. 8 Rangeview are alive in 5A girls play and all are scheduled to play Tuesday after Rangeview’s road game at No. 1 Valor Christian was officially rescheduled.

No. 2 Regis Jesuit, No. 3 Rangeview and No. 9 Eaglecrest still have title hopes in 5A boys and all will also be in action on Tuesday.

2021 STATE BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE, MARCH 20-21

SATURDAY, MARCH 20

10 a.m.: 2A girls; 12:30 p.m.: 2A boys; 3 p.m.: 3A girls; 5:30 p.m.: 3A boys; 8 p.m.: 5A girls

SUNDAY, MARCH 21

10 a.m.: 1A girls; 12:30 p.m.: 1A boys; 3 p.m.: 4A girls; 5:30 p.m.: 4A boys; 8 p.m.: 5A girls