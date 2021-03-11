AURORA | In response to the anticipated snow storm coming over the weekend and because a lot of travel is required, the Colorado High School Activities Association announced Great 8 portions of the boys and girls state basketball tournaments would be moved.

Originally scheduled for Saturday, the games that will feature winners of Thursday’s Sweet 16 contests — five Aurora boys teams and three city girls team remain alive — will be shifted to Monday to accommodate.

CHSAA Assistant Commissioner Bert Borgmann said in a statement that because of the shift to Monday, teams would be allowed to practice on Sunday, normally a non-contact day.

Borgmann’s statement also indicated that additional postponement is possible given the impact of the storm, but currently semifinals are still scheduled for March 17 and all championships are set to be decided March 19-20 at World Arena in Colorado Springs.

