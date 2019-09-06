AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

FOOTBALL

Cherokee Trail 17, Mountain Vista 7

Score by quarters:

Cherokee Trail 0 0 10 7 — 17

Mtn. Vista 7 0 0 0 — 7

Cherokee Trail highlights: Matty Bartels rushing touchdown; Sam Hart fumble return touchdown; Noah Fischbach 23 yard field goal

Grandview 42, Highlands Ranch 7

Hinkley 20, Northridge 14

Regis Jesuit 28, Overland 6

VOLLEYBALL

Eaglecrest def. ThunderRidge 25-17, 25-13, 33-31

Grandview def. Lewis-Palmer 25-18, 25-21, 26-24

Mullen def. Regis Jesuit 25-17, 25-20, 25-16

Rangeview def. Gateway 25-21, 25-19, 25-12

Rangeview kills: Sierra Hunt 16. Rangeview aces: Leslie Garcia 7, Keiry Flores 3. Rangeview assists: Leslie Garcia 11, Iyanla Ayite 9

Vista PEAK def. Elizabeth 26-24, 25-21, 25-15

Vista PEAK kills: Kirsten Anderson 10, Joy Arbuto 7, Seairra Hughes 6. Vista PEAK aces: Kirsten Anderson 7. Vista PEAK assists: Jena Crawford 13, Lindsay Fernandez 9

BOYS SOCCER

Overland 7, Hinkley 1

Score by halves:

Hinkley 0 1 — 1

Overland 6 1 — 7

Overland goals: Beneyam Yifru 4, Almutasem Dhaou, Anis Hule, Simon Liga. Overland assists: Komil Khatamov 2, Zlatko Cerinsek, Hule, Luis Soto Morales, Yifru. Overland saves: Trent Johnson (8 shots on goal-7 saves), Eliazar Queada Gomez (2 shots on goal-2 saves)

Smoky Hill 3, Monarch 1