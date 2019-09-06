AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019:
FOOTBALL
Cherokee Trail 17, Mountain Vista 7
Score by quarters:
Cherokee Trail 0 0 10 7 — 17
Mtn. Vista 7 0 0 0 — 7
Cherokee Trail highlights: Matty Bartels rushing touchdown; Sam Hart fumble return touchdown; Noah Fischbach 23 yard field goal
Grandview 42, Highlands Ranch 7
Hinkley 20, Northridge 14
Regis Jesuit 28, Overland 6
VOLLEYBALL
Eaglecrest def. ThunderRidge 25-17, 25-13, 33-31
Grandview def. Lewis-Palmer 25-18, 25-21, 26-24
Mullen def. Regis Jesuit 25-17, 25-20, 25-16
Rangeview def. Gateway 25-21, 25-19, 25-12
Rangeview kills: Sierra Hunt 16. Rangeview aces: Leslie Garcia 7, Keiry Flores 3. Rangeview assists: Leslie Garcia 11, Iyanla Ayite 9
Vista PEAK def. Elizabeth 26-24, 25-21, 25-15
Vista PEAK kills: Kirsten Anderson 10, Joy Arbuto 7, Seairra Hughes 6. Vista PEAK aces: Kirsten Anderson 7. Vista PEAK assists: Jena Crawford 13, Lindsay Fernandez 9
BOYS SOCCER
Overland 7, Hinkley 1
Score by halves:
Hinkley 0 1 — 1
Overland 6 1 — 7
Overland goals: Beneyam Yifru 4, Almutasem Dhaou, Anis Hule, Simon Liga. Overland assists: Komil Khatamov 2, Zlatko Cerinsek, Hule, Luis Soto Morales, Yifru. Overland saves: Trent Johnson (8 shots on goal-7 saves), Eliazar Queada Gomez (2 shots on goal-2 saves)
Smoky Hill 3, Monarch 1