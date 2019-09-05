AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019:

VOLLEYBALL

Douglas County def. Smoky Hill 25-14, 25-19, 25-13

BOYS SOCCER

Eaglecrest 2, Chaparral 1 (OT)

Score by halves:

Eaglecrest 0 1 1 — 2

Chaparral 0 1 0 — 1

Eaglecrest goals: Tyler Harshfield, Ian Pullar (GWG)

Rangeview 2, Rocky Mountain 1 (OT)

Score by halves:

Rangeview 0 1 1 — 2

Rocky Mtn. 1 0 0 — 1

Rangeview goals: Eric Cerna, Rashid Seidu-Aroza (GWG)

Regis Jesuit 4, Mullen 2

Score by halves:

Regis Jesuit 2 2 — 4

Mullen 2 0 — 2

Regis Jesuit goals: Casey McCloskey 2, Brendan O’Toole, JP Pak. Regis Jesuit assists: Josh Dermer, Pak

SOFTBALL

Cherry Creek 13, Regis Jesuit 4

Rock Canyon 12, Eaglecrest 2

Score by innings:

Eaglecrest 020 00 — 2

Rock Canyon 380 1 — 12

LP — Eaglecrest: Alex Hendrian (4 IP, 10 H, 12 R, 10 ER, 2 BB, 3 K). Eaglecrest hitting: Maddie Unrein 2-3; Sadie Runia 1-2, 2 RBI; Kirsten Greenwalt 1-1, run;

Smoky Hill 8, Vista PEAK 3

Score by innings:

Smoky Hill 203 110 1 — 8

Vista PEAK 003 000 0 — 3

LP — Vista PEAK: Zoe Jameson (7 IP, 6 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 8 BB, 5 K). Vista PEAK hitting: Izabella Chambers 1-3, RBI; Zariah Valencia 1-3, RBI; Kennedi LeDuff RBI

BOYS TENNIS

Smoky Hill 7, Rangeview 0

No. 1 singles — Mateo Cappelini (Smoky Hill) def. Caleb Urban (Rangeview), 6-7 (3), 6-1, 10-3; No. 2 singles — John Robin (Smoky Hill) def. Eric Hyunh (Rangeview), 6-0, 6-1; No. 3 singles — James Frantz (Smoky Hill) def. Nathaniel Urban (Rangeview), 6-2, 6-0; No. 1 doubles — Andrew Huynh/David Kim (Smoky Hill) def. Jeremiah Rakatovoa/Matthew Marshall (Rangeview) 6-4, 6-0; No. 2 doubles — Hadi Maaliki/Vishwah Jaine (Smoky Hill) def. Liam Skousen/Dylan Wilson (Rangeview), 6-1, 6-1; No. 3 doubles — Cameron Thomas/Caleb Urlacher (Smoky Hill) def. Harry Sledge/Evan Weiss (Rangeview), 6-0, 6-1; No. 4 doubles — Gareth Grasse/Chan Hong (Smoky Hill) def. Gio Palozzolo/Daniel McCormick (Rangeview), 6-2, 6-2