Regis Jesuit freshman Hailey Simco (13) is tagged out by Ponderosa’s Taylor Cramer at second base as she tried to stretch a hit into a double during the first inning of the Raiders’ 18-4 Continental League girls soccer loss to the Mustangs on Sept. 30, 2019, at Regis Jesuit High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Sept. 30, 2019:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

VOLLEYBALL

Alameda Intl. def. Aurora Central 25-19, 25-20, 25-15

SOFTBALL

Ponderosa 18, Regis Jesuit 4

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Ponderosa  0(14)2 2 — 18  15   2

Regis Jesuit  103 0 —     4    6   3

LP — Regis Jesuit: Lanie Smith (1 IP, 3 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 2 K). Regis Jesuit hitting: Hailey Simco 2-2, 3B, RBI, run; Chloe Valdez 1-2, RBI, 2 runs; Lanie Smith 1-2, RBI

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR