AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019:

VOLLEYBALL

Broomfield def. Overland 25-9, 25-18, 25-9

Grandview def. Mountain Vista 20-25, 25-20, 25-22, 27-25

Pine Creek def. Eaglecrest 25-16, 25-19, 26-28, 20-25, 17-15

BOYS SOCCER

Columbine 6, Overland 4

Score by halves:

Overland 0 4 — 4

Columbine 4 2 — 6

DSST: Byers 2, Hinkley 1

Score by halves:

Hinkley 0 1 — 1

DSST: Byers 1 1 — 2

Fort Collins 1, Grandview 0

Score by halves:

Grandview 0 0 — 0

Fort Collins 0 1 — 1

Gateway 3, Mountain Range 2

Score by halves:

Mtn. Range 0 2 — 2

Gateway 1 2 — 3

Smoky Hill 2, Lincoln 1

SOFTBALL

Hinkley 21, Mitchell 2

Mesa Ridge 16, Vista PEAK 0

Score by innings:

Vista PEAK 000 — 0

Mesa Ridge (13)3 — 16

BOYS TENNIS

Mountain Range 6, Rangeview 1

No. 1 singles — Caleb Urban (Rangeview) def. Hanel Kim (Mountain Range), 4-6, 6-4, 10-3; No. 2 singles — Albert Phan (Mountain Range) def. Eric Hyunh (Rangeview), 6-3, 6-1; No. 3 singles — Jacob Dexter (Mountain Range) def. Nathaniel Urban (Rangeview), 6-3, 6-0; No. 1 doubles — Evan Hargrave/Shane Hargrave (Mountain Range) def. Matthew Marshall/Jeremiah Rakotovoa (Rangeview), 6-0, 6-1; No. 2 doubles — Joseph Kim/Gavin Lesh (Mountain Range) def. Harry Sledge/Dylan Wilson (Rangeview), 6-0, 6-1; No. 3 doubles — Grant Cannon/Kevin Thomson (Mountain Range) def. Liam Skousen/Daniel McCormick (Rangeview), 6-2, 6-2; No. 4 doubles — Kyle Schlener/Aidan Gauna (Mountain Range) def. Evan Weiss/Gio Palozzolo (Rangeview), 6-0, 6-0

BOYS GOLF

Centennial League Meet No. 4 (at Saddle Rock G.C.)

Team scores (par 216): 1. Arapahoe 224; 2. Mullen 232; 3. Cherry Creek 234; 4. CHEROKEE TRAIL 250; 5. GRANDVIEW 251; 6. SMOKY HILL 266; 7. EAGLECREST 270; 8. OVERLAND 281

Top 10 individuals (par 72): T1. Thomas Hicks (Mullen) 73; T1. Matthew Wilkinson (Arapahoe) 73; 3. Charlie Flaxbeard (Cherry Creek) 74; 4. Will Kates (Arapahoe) 75; 5. Graham Dzengelewski (Arapahoe) 76; T6. Rhett Johnson (Mullen) 77; T6. Mario Dino (Mullen) 77; T6. Max Zadvorny (Arapahoe) 77; T9. ANDREW WHITE (EAGLECREST) 79; T9. Sam Schouten (Cherry Creek) 79; T9. Eli Marquez (Mullen) 79