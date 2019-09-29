Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 9.28.19

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019:

FOOTBALL

Smoky Hill 30, Far Northeast Warriors 10

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill 7 16 0 7 — 30

FNE Warriors 0 10 0 0 — 10

Smoky Hill highlights: Obie Sanni 2 rushing touchdowns; Kaleb Starling rushing touchdown; Travon Holmes fumble return touchdown

BOYS SOCCER

Cherokee Trail 5, Doherty 1

Score by halves:

Doherty 1 0 — 1

Cher. Trail 2 3 — 5

Highland Ranch 3, Overland 1

Rampart 4, Smoky Hill 1

SOFTBALL

Arapahoe 12, Eaglecrest 0

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Eaglecrest 000 0 — 0 2 3

Arapahoe 326 1 — 12 8 0

LP — Eaglecrest: Alex Hendrian (2 2/3 IP, 5 H, 11 R, 9 ER, 5 BB, 2 K). Eaglecrest hitting: Risa Segura 1-2; Reese Waggoner 1-2

Cherokee Trail 9, Cherry Creek 8 (9)

Score by innings:

Cher. Trail 200 202 021 — 9

Cherry Creek 120 003 020 — 8

WP — Cherokee Trail: Jenna Medhus (9 IP, 12 H, 8 R, 4 ER, 7 BB, 7 K). Cherokee Trail hitting: Adreanna Lance 5-5, 3 2B, HR, RBI; Ryleigh Cruz 3-6, 4 RBI, 2B, HR, 2 runs; Kelsey Bell 2-5, 2 2B, 2 RBI; Brooke Scott 2-4, RBI, run

Grand Junction Central 20, Grandview 5

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Grandview 030 200 0 — 5

G.J. Central 520 320 8 — 20

Grandview hitting: Erika Robinson 2-3, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Jenny Allen 2-4; Jacque Ley 2-4; Alexys Stepina and Elly Smith HR and RBI

FIELD HOCKEY

Regis Jesuit 6, Grandview 0

Score by halves:

Grandview 0 0 — 0

Regis Jesuit 3 3 — 6

Regis Jesuit goals: Katie Loftus 2, Zoey Dale, Caitrin Lombardo, Lauren Pendergast, Meggie Rasure