AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

VOLLEYBALL

Rangeview def. Brighton 10-25, 25-19, 25-22, 19-25, 20-18

BOYS SOCCER

Cherokee Trail 1, Smoky Hill 1 (2OT)

Score by halves:

Smoky Hill 1 0 0 0 — 1

Cher. Trail 0 1 0 0 — 1

Cherokee Trail goal: Nick Alter. Cherokee Trail assist: Brandon Wurst. Cherokee Trail saves: Justice Tyler (15 shots on goal-14 saves)

Overland 4, Eaglecrest 2

Score by halves:

Overland 0 4 — 4

Eaglecrest 2 0 — 2

Overland goals: Beneyam Yifru 3, Munaf Harun. Eaglecrest goals: Eddie Correa, AJ Heber

SOFTBALL

Cherokee Trail 18, Mullen 6

Score by innings:

Mullen 004 2 — 6

Cher. Trail 06(10) 2 — 18

WP — Cherokee Trail: Jenna Medhus (4 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K). Cherokee Trail hitting: Jenna Medhus 3-3, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, 2 runs, SB; Hunter Gilbreath 3-4, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 2 runs; Ryleigh Cruz 2-3, 2B, 4 RBI, 3 runs; Kelsey Bell, Cheyenne Ausborn and Abby Rupeka HR

Grandview 6, Smoky Hill 6 (8 inn., game suspended by darkness)

Hinkley 24, Strive Prep-Smart Academy 4