AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
VOLLEYBALL
Arapahoe def. Overland 25-17, 25-19, 25-16
Eaglecrest def. Cherry Creek 13-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-14
George Washington def. Hinkley 25-8, 25-19, 25-9
Grandview def. Smoky Hill 25-5, 25-5, 25-15
Vista PEAK def. Kennedy 25-16, 25-13, 25-19
Vista PEAK kills: Seairra Hughes 9, Kirsten Anderson 7. Vista PEAK aces: Seairra Hughes 3. Vista PEAK digs: Savannah Drevon 9, Kirsten Anderson 7. Vista PEAK assists: Jena Crawford 15, Lindsay Fernandez 10
BOYS SOCCER
Aurora Central 3, Vista PEAK 0
Gateway 6, Brighton 3
Score by halves:
Gateway 4 2 — 6
Brighton 1 2 — 3
Gateway goals: Diego Ocampo 3, Winston Franco del Cid 2, Luis Marquez. Gateway assists: Victor Carbajal, Franco del Cid, Ocampo, Nicolas Saenz. Gateway saves: Jesus Ascencio (7 shots on goal-4 saves)
Hinkley 3, Prairie View 2 (2OT)
Score by halves:
Prairie View 1 1 0 0 — 2
Hinkley 1 1 0 1 — 3
Hinkley goals: Cherubin Dolliance, Abdi Isaack, Victor Muro. Hinkley assist: Raul Medina. Hinkley saves: Hector Velez (9 shots on goal-7 saves)
Regis Jesuit 2, Ponderosa 1
Score by halves:
Regis Jesuit 0 2 — 2
Ponderosa 1 0 — 1
Regis Jesuit goals: Casey McCloskey 2. Regis Jesuit assists: Alex Billings, Tanner Scarth
SOFTBALL
Brighton 24, Hinkley 0
Northglenn 16, Vista PEAK 8
Score by innings (r-h-e):
Northglenn 031 008 4 — 16 19 4
Vista PEAK 103 010 3 — 8 8 1
LP — Vista PEAK: Zoe Jameson (6 IP, 14 H, 12 R, 11 ER, 6 BB, 1 K). Vista PEAK hitting: Anastasia Molina 4-4, 4 runs, 4 SBs; Leslie Barron 2-2, HR, 3 RBI, run; Kennedi LeDuff 1-2, RBI, run; Fiona Burst 1-1, RBI; Zoe Jameson 1-2, RBI
BOYS TENNIS
Mullen 7, Grandview 0