AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019:

VOLLEYBALL

Arapahoe def. Overland 25-17, 25-19, 25-16

Eaglecrest def. Cherry Creek 13-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-14

George Washington def. Hinkley 25-8, 25-19, 25-9

Grandview def. Smoky Hill 25-5, 25-5, 25-15

Vista PEAK def. Kennedy 25-16, 25-13, 25-19

Vista PEAK kills: Seairra Hughes 9, Kirsten Anderson 7. Vista PEAK aces: Seairra Hughes 3. Vista PEAK digs: Savannah Drevon 9, Kirsten Anderson 7. Vista PEAK assists: Jena Crawford 15, Lindsay Fernandez 10

BOYS SOCCER

Aurora Central 3, Vista PEAK 0

Gateway 6, Brighton 3

Score by halves:

Gateway 4 2 — 6

Brighton 1 2 — 3

Gateway goals: Diego Ocampo 3, Winston Franco del Cid 2, Luis Marquez. Gateway assists: Victor Carbajal, Franco del Cid, Ocampo, Nicolas Saenz. Gateway saves: Jesus Ascencio (7 shots on goal-4 saves)

Hinkley 3, Prairie View 2 (2OT)

Score by halves:

Prairie View 1 1 0 0 — 2

Hinkley 1 1 0 1 — 3

Hinkley goals: Cherubin Dolliance, Abdi Isaack, Victor Muro. Hinkley assist: Raul Medina. Hinkley saves: Hector Velez (9 shots on goal-7 saves)

Regis Jesuit 2, Ponderosa 1

Score by halves:

Regis Jesuit 0 2 — 2

Ponderosa 1 0 — 1

Regis Jesuit goals: Casey McCloskey 2. Regis Jesuit assists: Alex Billings, Tanner Scarth

SOFTBALL

Brighton 24, Hinkley 0

Northglenn 16, Vista PEAK 8

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Northglenn 031 008 4 — 16 19 4

Vista PEAK 103 010 3 — 8 8 1

LP — Vista PEAK: Zoe Jameson (6 IP, 14 H, 12 R, 11 ER, 6 BB, 1 K). Vista PEAK hitting: Anastasia Molina 4-4, 4 runs, 4 SBs; Leslie Barron 2-2, HR, 3 RBI, run; Kennedi LeDuff 1-2, RBI, run; Fiona Burst 1-1, RBI; Zoe Jameson 1-2, RBI

BOYS TENNIS

Mullen 7, Grandview 0