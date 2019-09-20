AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Sept. 20, 2019:
FOOTBALL
Overland 34, Fossil Ridge 13
Score by quarters:
Fossil Ridge 6 7 0 0 — 13
Overland 6 6 8 14 — 34
VOLLEYBALL
Eaglecrest def. Mullen 25-18, 25-22, 25-21
Grandview def. Cherry Creek 25-19, 25-22, 25-15
BOYS SOCCER
Adams City 3, Vista PEAK 1
Score by halves:
Adams City 1 2 — 3
Vista PEAK 0 1 — 1
Aurora Central 3, Thornton 2
Score by halves:
Thornton 0 2 — 2
Aurora Central 1 2 — 3
Cherry Creek 3, Overland 2
Score by halves:
Cherry Creek 2 1 — 3
Overland 0 2 — 2
Gateway 3, Hinkley 2
Score by halves:
Hinkley 0 2 — 2
Gateway 3 0 — 3
Hinkley goals: Einar Corral, Edgar Rico. Hinkley assist: Randy Ochoa. Hinkley saves: Hector Velez (11 shots on goal-8 saves)
Regis Jesuit 7, Chaparral 1
Score by halves:
Chaparral 0 1 — 1
Regis Jesuit 5 2 — 7
Regis Jesuit goals: Luke Galan 2, Daniel Hilt 2, Josh Dermer, Braden Murphy, JP Pak. Regis Jesuit assists: Hilt, Casey McCloskey, Brendan O’Toole, Tanner Scarth
Smoky Hill 3, Rangeview 2
Score by halves:
Rangeview 1 1 — 2
Smoky Hill 0 3 — 3
SOFTBALL
Adams City 11, Hinkley 1
Arapahoe 3, Grandview 2
Score by innings (r-h-e):
Grandview 000 002 0 — 2 4 1
Arapahoe 002 001 x — 3 8 1
LP — Grandview: Makayla Valle (6 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K). Grandview hitting: Alexys Stepina 1-2, run; Alyssa Walker 1-3, run; Lyla Michels 1-3; Brianna Wentworth RBI
Douglas County 4, Cherokee Trail 3
LP — Cherokee Trail: Jenna Medhus (6 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 3 K). Cherokee Trail hitting: Kelsey Bell 2-3, RBI; Hunter Gilbreath 2-3, HR, RBI, run; Cheyenne Ausborn 1-3, RBI, run
FIELD HOCKEY
St. Mary’s Academy 10, Smoky Hill 0
Score by halves:
Smoky Hill 0 0 — 0
St. Mary’s Academy 8 2 — 10