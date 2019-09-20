AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Sept. 20, 2019:

FOOTBALL

Overland 34, Fossil Ridge 13

Score by quarters:

Fossil Ridge 6 7 0 0 — 13

Overland 6 6 8 14 — 34

VOLLEYBALL

Eaglecrest def. Mullen 25-18, 25-22, 25-21

Grandview def. Cherry Creek 25-19, 25-22, 25-15

BOYS SOCCER

Adams City 3, Vista PEAK 1

Score by halves:

Adams City 1 2 — 3

Vista PEAK 0 1 — 1

Aurora Central 3, Thornton 2

Score by halves:

Thornton 0 2 — 2

Aurora Central 1 2 — 3

Cherry Creek 3, Overland 2

Score by halves:

Cherry Creek 2 1 — 3

Overland 0 2 — 2

Gateway 3, Hinkley 2

Score by halves:

Hinkley 0 2 — 2

Gateway 3 0 — 3

Hinkley goals: Einar Corral, Edgar Rico. Hinkley assist: Randy Ochoa. Hinkley saves: Hector Velez (11 shots on goal-8 saves)

Regis Jesuit 7, Chaparral 1

Score by halves:

Chaparral 0 1 — 1

Regis Jesuit 5 2 — 7

Regis Jesuit goals: Luke Galan 2, Daniel Hilt 2, Josh Dermer, Braden Murphy, JP Pak. Regis Jesuit assists: Hilt, Casey McCloskey, Brendan O’Toole, Tanner Scarth

Smoky Hill 3, Rangeview 2

Score by halves:

Rangeview 1 1 — 2

Smoky Hill 0 3 — 3

SOFTBALL

Adams City 11, Hinkley 1

Arapahoe 3, Grandview 2

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Grandview 000 002 0 — 2 4 1

Arapahoe 002 001 x — 3 8 1

LP — Grandview: Makayla Valle (6 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K). Grandview hitting: Alexys Stepina 1-2, run; Alyssa Walker 1-3, run; Lyla Michels 1-3; Brianna Wentworth RBI

Douglas County 4, Cherokee Trail 3

LP — Cherokee Trail: Jenna Medhus (6 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 3 K). Cherokee Trail hitting: Kelsey Bell 2-3, RBI; Hunter Gilbreath 2-3, HR, RBI, run; Cheyenne Ausborn 1-3, RBI, run

FIELD HOCKEY

St. Mary’s Academy 10, Smoky Hill 0

Score by halves:

Smoky Hill 0 0 — 0

St. Mary’s Academy 8 2 — 10