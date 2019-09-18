AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2019:

VOLLEYBALL

Abraham Lincoln def. Gateway 25-16, 25-21, 23-25, 20-25, 15-10

Cherokee Trail def. Lewis-Palmer 27-25, 20-25, 25-12, 25-17

Doherty def. Vista PEAK 26-24, 26-24, 23-25, 25-17

Heritage def. Regis Jesuit 3-2

BOYS SOCCER

Gateway 3, Adams City 1

Score by halves:

Gateway 2 1 — 3

Adams City 1 0 — 1

Gateway goals: Victor Carbajal, Winston Franco del Cid, Milton Matute. Gateway assists: Matute, Diego Ocampo, Nicolas Saenz. Gateway saves: Jesus Ascencio (13 shots on goal-12 saves)

Mountain Range 3, Vista PEAK 1

Score by halves:

Mountain Range 0 3 — 3

Vista PEAK 0 1 — 1

Pine Creek 2, Cherokee Trail 1

Score by halves:

Pine Creek 2 0 — 2

Cher. Trail 1 0 — 1

Rangeview 10, Northglenn 0

Score by halves:

Northglenn 0 0 — 0

Rangeview 8 2 — 10

SOFTBALL

Brighton 15, Rangeview 0 (3 inn.)

LP — Rangeview: Cassie Pearson (2 2/3 IP, 10 H, 14 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 2 K)

Golden 10, Eaglecrest 9

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Golden 012 231 1 — 10 18 2

Eaglecrest 104 000 4 — 9 12 1

Eaglecrest hitting: Kirsten Greenwalt 2-4, HR, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Sadie Runia 2-4, 2 runs; Bella Coffman 2-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Risa Segura HR; Maddie Unrein 3B

Smoky Hill 8, Chaparral 2

WP — Smoky Hill: Kenedy Sandoval (7 IP, 6 H, 3 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K). Smoky Hill hitting: Izzy Giroux 3-4, RBI, run; Amrajie Bass 2-3, 2B, RBI, run; Delaney Farnsworth 1-2, 2 RBI; Yasmine Ybarra 2 RBI

Westminster 16, Hinkley 3

BOYS TENNIS

Arapahoe 7, Overland 0

No. 1 singles — Jared Green (Arapahoe) def. Badreddin Messaudi (Overland), 6-3, 6-0; No. 2 singles — Ryan Wood (Arapahoe) def. Eldin Basic (Overland), 6-2, 6-0; No. 3 singles — Max Garside (Arapahoe) def. Cogan Nguyen (Overland), 6-3, 6-0; No. 1 doubles — Clark Pearson/Chase Wern (Arapahoe) def. Blake Malatchi/Henry Ngyen (Overland), 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 doubles — Spencer Pierpont/Connor Rundell (Arapahoe) def. Ryan Graves/Marcus Middleton (Overland), 6-1, 6-0; No. 3 doubles — Francis Jasper/Matthew Maloney (Arapahoe) def. Owen Snider/Ilan Schinagel (Overland), 6-0, 6-2; No. 4 doubles — Trevor Landen/Tyler Rock (Arapahoe) def. Jeremiah Fey/Michael Sitorus (Overland), 6-1, 6-0

Grandview 7, Smoky Hill 0

No. 1 singles — Zach Scott (Grandview) def. Mateo Cappellini (Smoky Hill), 6-4, 6-4; No. 2 singles — James Noh (Grandview) def. John Robin (Smoky Hill), 6-2, 6-0; No. 3 singles — Justin Jung (Grandview) def. James Frantz (Smoky Hill), 6-2, 6-3; No. 1 doubles — Rishi Wagh/Daniel Cieraszynski (Grandview) def. Andrew Huynh/Ben Tate (Smoky Hill), 6-0, 6-1; No. 2 doubles — Josh Son/Mark Yan (Grandview) def. Hadi Maaliki/Vishwah Jaine (Smoky Hill), 6-1, 6-4; No. 3 doubles — Rohit Garimella/Rajat Malani (Grandview) def. Cameron Thomas/Caleb Urlacher (Smoky Hill), 6-1, 6-1; No. 4 doubles —Josh Omer/Nate Farkas (Grandview) def. Gareth Grasse/Chan Hong (Smoky Hill), 6-1, 6-0

Regis Jesuit 6, Ponderosa 1

No. 1 singles — Conor Kaczmarczyk (Regis Jesuit) def. Michael Gavlak (Ponderosa), 6-0, 6-3; No. 2 singles — Andy Schuiling (Regis Jesuit) def. Jared Wright (Ponderosa), 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 singles — Cameron Kruep (Regis Jesuit) def. Murphy Schaff (Ponderosa), 6-0, 6-0; No. 1 doubles — Jack David/partner (Regis Jesuit) def. Sam Hunter/partner (Ponderosa), 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 doubles — Jack Bauer/partner (Regis Jesuit) def. Jack Zakwoski (Ponderosa) 3-6, 7-5, 10-2; No. 3 doubles — Aidan Sobolevsky/partner (Regis Jesuit) def. Rain Smith/partner (Ponderosa), 6-1, 6-2; No. 4 doubles — Nathan Tolva/partner (Regis Jesuit) def. Everest Stalker/partner (Ponderosa), 6-0, 6-0

BOYS GOLF

Continental League Meet No. 7 (at Spring Valley)

Team scores (par 288): 1. REGIS JESUIT 293; 2. Highlands Ranch 294; 3. Castle View 301; 4. Rock Canyon 314; 5. Legendn 316; 6. Ponderosa 321; 7. Chaparral 326; 8. Mountain Vista 329; 9. Douglas County 332; 10. Heritage 334; 11. ThunderRidge 338



Top 10 individuals (par 72): 1. BO WARDYNSKI (REGIS JESUIT) 68; 2. Tarek Salem (Highlands Ranch) 70; 3. RYAN OCCHIONERO (REGIS JESUIT) 71; 4. Luke Cushman (Castle View) 72; 5. Ryan Peragallo (Highlands Ranch) 73; T6. Blake Williams (Highlands Ranch) 75; T6. Gavin Geddes (Castle View) 75; T8. Aiden Krusoe (Highlands Ranch) 76; Ben Kriech (Legend) 76; T8. Garrett Zinn (Ponderosa) 76; T8. Zach Cushman (Castle View) 76

Other Regis Jesuit results: T12. Teddy Hummel 77; T12. John Fredericks 77