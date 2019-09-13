AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

FOOTBALL

Cherokee Trail 21, Horizon 14

Score by quarters:

Horizon 7 0 0 7 — 14

Cher. Trail 0 7 7 7 — 21

Cherokee Trail highlights: Matty Bartels 3 rushing touchdowns

Eaglecrest 27, Rocky Mountain 20

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest 0 7 7 13 — 27

Rocky Mtn. 7 10 0 3 — 20

Eaglecrest highlights: Max Marsh 2 rushing touchdowns; Langston Williams kickoff return touchdown, interception; Neo Abney rushing touchdown

Grandview 35, Mountain Vista 14

Score by quarters:

Mtn. Vista 6 0 0 8 — 14

Grandview 7 14 14 0 — 35

Vista PEAK 54, Palmer 6

Score by quarters:

Palmer 0 6 0 0 — 6

Vista PEAK 14 28 6 6 — 54

Vista PEAK highlights: Ja’derris Carr 3 rushing touchdowns; Montral Hamrick 2 receiving touchdowns, 1 rushing touchdown; Victor Owens passing touchdown, rushing touchdown; Chonsey Kibble Jr. passing touchdown, rushing touchdown

VOLLEYBALL

Gateway def. Northglenn 21-25, 25-8, 12-25, 25-23, 16-14

Hinkley def. Aurora West CP 25-7, 25-22, 25-6

Ponderosa def. Grandview 20-25, 25-15, 13-25, 25-20, 15-13

Poudre def. Smoky Hill 25-20, 8-25, 25-14, 25-16, 15-7

Valor Christian def. Regis Jesuit 25-13, 25-14, 25-21

Regis Jesuit kills: Reece Randall 6, Isabella Smith 6. Regis Jesuit blocks: Sydney Cross-Watts 6, Amber Harvey 4. Regis Jesuit digs: Lola Butler 14, Reece Randall 12. Regis Jesuit assists: Zoe Butler 14

BOYS SOCCER

Cherokee Trail 3, Columbine 1

Score by halves:

Cher. Trail 2 1 — 3

Columbine 1 0 — 1

Eaglecrest 2, FNE Warriors 0

Score by halves:

FNE Warriors 0 0 — 0

Eaglecrest 0 2 — 2

Regis Jesuit 7, Legend 0

Score by halves:

Regis Jesuit 5 2 — 7

Legend 0 0 — 0

Regis Jesuit goals: Casey McCloskey 3, Nico Correa, Luke Galan, Eli Hilt, Brendan O’Toole

Smoky Hill 2, Aurora Central 1

Score by halves:

Smoky Hill 0 2 — 2

Aur. Central 1 0 — 1

SOFTBALL

Cherokee Trail 5, Horizon 3

Score by innings:

Cher. Trail 300 000 2 — 5

Horizon 000 030 0 — 3

Vista PEAK 25, Hinkley 5

BOYS TENNIS

Cherokee Trail 6, Overland 1

No. 1 singles — Shawn Springer (Cherokee Trail) def. Badreddin Messaudi (Overland), 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 singles — Saurav Behera (Cherokee Trail) def. Eldin Basic (Overland), 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 singles — Kevin Taylor (Cherokee Trail) def. Cogan Nguyen (Overland), 6-0, 6-0; No. 1 doubles — Anvay Raje/Evan Richardson (Cherokee Trail) def. Henry Nguyen/Blake Malatchi (Overland), 6-2, 6-2; No. 2 doubles — Tad Kvietok/Collin Newberg (Cherokee Trail) def. Ryan Graves/Marcus Middleton (Overland), WO; No. 3 doubles — Ilan Schinagel/Owen Snider (Overland) def. Caden Warnick/Dohyun Kim (Cherokee Trail), 3-6, 6-4, 12-10; No. 4 doubles — Jeremy Pogue/Chase Harmon (Cherokee Trail) def. Jeremiah Fey/Michael Sitorus (Overland), WO