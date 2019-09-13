AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019:
FOOTBALL
Cherokee Trail 21, Horizon 14
Score by quarters:
Horizon 7 0 0 7 — 14
Cher. Trail 0 7 7 7 — 21
Cherokee Trail highlights: Matty Bartels 3 rushing touchdowns
Eaglecrest 27, Rocky Mountain 20
Score by quarters:
Eaglecrest 0 7 7 13 — 27
Rocky Mtn. 7 10 0 3 — 20
Eaglecrest highlights: Max Marsh 2 rushing touchdowns; Langston Williams kickoff return touchdown, interception; Neo Abney rushing touchdown
Grandview 35, Mountain Vista 14
Score by quarters:
Mtn. Vista 6 0 0 8 — 14
Grandview 7 14 14 0 — 35
Vista PEAK 54, Palmer 6
Score by quarters:
Palmer 0 6 0 0 — 6
Vista PEAK 14 28 6 6 — 54
Vista PEAK highlights: Ja’derris Carr 3 rushing touchdowns; Montral Hamrick 2 receiving touchdowns, 1 rushing touchdown; Victor Owens passing touchdown, rushing touchdown; Chonsey Kibble Jr. passing touchdown, rushing touchdown
VOLLEYBALL
Gateway def. Northglenn 21-25, 25-8, 12-25, 25-23, 16-14
Hinkley def. Aurora West CP 25-7, 25-22, 25-6
Ponderosa def. Grandview 20-25, 25-15, 13-25, 25-20, 15-13
Poudre def. Smoky Hill 25-20, 8-25, 25-14, 25-16, 15-7
Valor Christian def. Regis Jesuit 25-13, 25-14, 25-21
Regis Jesuit kills: Reece Randall 6, Isabella Smith 6. Regis Jesuit blocks: Sydney Cross-Watts 6, Amber Harvey 4. Regis Jesuit digs: Lola Butler 14, Reece Randall 12. Regis Jesuit assists: Zoe Butler 14
BOYS SOCCER
Cherokee Trail 3, Columbine 1
Score by halves:
Cher. Trail 2 1 — 3
Columbine 1 0 — 1
Eaglecrest 2, FNE Warriors 0
Score by halves:
FNE Warriors 0 0 — 0
Eaglecrest 0 2 — 2
Regis Jesuit 7, Legend 0
Score by halves:
Regis Jesuit 5 2 — 7
Legend 0 0 — 0
Regis Jesuit goals: Casey McCloskey 3, Nico Correa, Luke Galan, Eli Hilt, Brendan O’Toole
Smoky Hill 2, Aurora Central 1
Score by halves:
Smoky Hill 0 2 — 2
Aur. Central 1 0 — 1
SOFTBALL
Cherokee Trail 5, Horizon 3
Score by innings:
Cher. Trail 300 000 2 — 5
Horizon 000 030 0 — 3
Vista PEAK 25, Hinkley 5
BOYS TENNIS
Cherokee Trail 6, Overland 1
No. 1 singles — Shawn Springer (Cherokee Trail) def. Badreddin Messaudi (Overland), 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 singles — Saurav Behera (Cherokee Trail) def. Eldin Basic (Overland), 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 singles — Kevin Taylor (Cherokee Trail) def. Cogan Nguyen (Overland), 6-0, 6-0; No. 1 doubles — Anvay Raje/Evan Richardson (Cherokee Trail) def. Henry Nguyen/Blake Malatchi (Overland), 6-2, 6-2; No. 2 doubles — Tad Kvietok/Collin Newberg (Cherokee Trail) def. Ryan Graves/Marcus Middleton (Overland), WO; No. 3 doubles — Ilan Schinagel/Owen Snider (Overland) def. Caden Warnick/Dohyun Kim (Cherokee Trail), 3-6, 6-4, 12-10; No. 4 doubles — Jeremy Pogue/Chase Harmon (Cherokee Trail) def. Jeremiah Fey/Michael Sitorus (Overland), WO