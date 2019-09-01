AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019:
FOOTBALL
Aurora Central 22, Northridge 12
Aurora Central highlights: Tray Willard passing touchdown, rushing touchdown; Anthony Alvarado rushing touchdown; CaiReis Curby receiving touchdown; Julian Graham-Simmons safety
VOLLEYBALL
Eaglecrest def. Coosa (Ga.) 25-17, 25-22
Lincoln def. Gateway 25-15, 21-25, 15-13
BOYS SOCCER
Grandview 2, Chaparral 0
Score by halves:
Chaparral 0 0 — 0
Grandview 2 0 — 2
Rampart 4, Gateway 2
Score by halves:
Rampart 1 3 — 4
Gateway 2 0 — 2
SOFTBALL
Hinkley def. Aurora Central (forfeit)
Skyview 12, Overland 11
Score by innings:
Overland 106 010 3 — 11
Skyview 231 003 3 — 12
Erie Tournament of Champions
Chatfield 8, Grandview 2
Score by innings (r-h-e):
Grandview 000 002 0 — 2 2 3
Chatfield 031 301 x — 8 12 1
LP — Grandview: Emily Herting (2 1/3 IP, 10 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 0 BB, 0 K). Grandview hitting: Jacquelin Ley 1-3, 2 RBI; Makayla Valle 1-3, run; Elly Smith 1-3; Brianna Wentworth run
Eaglecrest 11, Mountain Range 8
Score by innings:
Mtn. Range 060 20 — 8
Eaglecrest 103 43 — 11
WP — Eaglecrest: Lindsey Troftgruben (3 2/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K). Eaglecrest hitting: Sadie Runia 3-3, 3 RBI; Kirsten Greenwalt 3-3, RBI, 3 runs; Molly Sherwood 3-4, 2B, RBI, 3 runs; Kamryn Martinez 2-3, 3B, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Maddie Unrein 2-4, 2 RBI, run
Fort Collins Tournament
Rocky Mountain 2, Smoky Hill 0
Score by innings (r-h-e):
Smoky Hill 000 000 0 — 0 2 0
Rocky Mtn. 001 000 1 — 2 8 0
Smoky Hill 18, Poudre 6