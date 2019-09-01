AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019:

FOOTBALL

Aurora Central 22, Northridge 12

Aurora Central highlights: Tray Willard passing touchdown, rushing touchdown; Anthony Alvarado rushing touchdown; CaiReis Curby receiving touchdown; Julian Graham-Simmons safety

VOLLEYBALL

Eaglecrest def. Coosa (Ga.) 25-17, 25-22

Lincoln def. Gateway 25-15, 21-25, 15-13

BOYS SOCCER

Grandview 2, Chaparral 0

Score by halves:

Chaparral 0 0 — 0

Grandview 2 0 — 2

Rampart 4, Gateway 2

Score by halves:

Rampart 1 3 — 4

Gateway 2 0 — 2

SOFTBALL

Hinkley def. Aurora Central (forfeit)

Skyview 12, Overland 11

Score by innings:

Overland 106 010 3 — 11

Skyview 231 003 3 — 12

Erie Tournament of Champions

Chatfield 8, Grandview 2

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Grandview 000 002 0 — 2 2 3

Chatfield 031 301 x — 8 12 1

LP — Grandview: Emily Herting (2 1/3 IP, 10 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 0 BB, 0 K). Grandview hitting: Jacquelin Ley 1-3, 2 RBI; Makayla Valle 1-3, run; Elly Smith 1-3; Brianna Wentworth run

Eaglecrest 11, Mountain Range 8

Score by innings:

Mtn. Range 060 20 — 8

Eaglecrest 103 43 — 11

WP — Eaglecrest: Lindsey Troftgruben (3 2/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K). Eaglecrest hitting: Sadie Runia 3-3, 3 RBI; Kirsten Greenwalt 3-3, RBI, 3 runs; Molly Sherwood 3-4, 2B, RBI, 3 runs; Kamryn Martinez 2-3, 3B, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Maddie Unrein 2-4, 2 RBI, run

Fort Collins Tournament

Rocky Mountain 2, Smoky Hill 0

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Smoky Hill 000 000 0 — 0 2 0

Rocky Mtn. 001 000 1 — 2 8 0

Smoky Hill 18, Poudre 6