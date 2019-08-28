AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019:

VOLLEYBALL

Chaparral def. Grandview 3-1

Cherokee Trail def. Legend 25-13, 25-20, 25-23

Eaglecrest def. Denver East 25-23, 25-18, 28-26

BOYS SOCCER

Eaglecrest 4, Gateway 0

Grandview 5, Rangeview 1

Score by halves:

Grandview 2 3 — 5

Rangeview 1 0 — 1

Grandview goals: Keith Bates, Matt Dreiling, Ivan Luna, Kaleb Ramos, Gio Torres. Grandview assists: Dreiling, Colton Lavernez, Charlie Lucero, Luna, Jose Soto.

Heritage 2, Overland 1

Score by halves:

Heritage 1 1 — 2

Overland 0 1 — 1

SOFTBALL

Denver South 17, Overland 2

Grandview 17, Douglas County 15

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Douglas Co. 248 010 0 — 15 22 3

Grandview 029 141 x — 17 17 2

WP — Grandview: Makayla Valle (4 1/3 IP, 10 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 4 K). Grandview hitting: Elly Smith 4-5, 2B, HR, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Jacqueline Ley 3-3, 4 RBI, 4 runs; Alyssa Walker 2-3, HR, 3 RBI, 3 runs; Brianna Wentworth 2-4, 2B, 3B, RBI, 3 runs; Lyla Michels 2 RBI

Jefferson 23, Aurora Central 3