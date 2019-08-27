AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Aug. 26, 2019:

BOYS SOCCER

Legend 2, Vista PEAK 0

Score by halves:

Vista PEAK 0 0 — 0

Legend 1 1 — 2

SOFTBALL

George Washington 18, Vista PEAK 7

Rangeview def. Northfield

Smoky Hill 14, Regis Jesuit 3

WP — Smoky Hill: Kenedy Sandoval (7 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K). Smoky Hill hitting: Izzy Giroux 3-5, 2 2B, 2 RBI, run; Kenedy Sandoval 3-5, RBI; Amrajie Bass 2-4, 2B, 3B, RBI, 3 runs; Gabi Giroux 2-3, run; Paris Elsberry, Cameron Lyons, Yasmine Ybarra, Justice Mattson and Jahlisa Klear RBI