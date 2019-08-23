AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019:

BOYS SOCCER

Grandview 3, Douglas County 2 (OT)

Score by halves:

Grandview 0 2 1 — 3

Douglas Co. 1 1 0 — 2

SOFTBALL

Cherokee Trail 8, Pomona 7

Legend 3, Eaglecrest 2

Prairie View 8, Cherokee Trail 6

CROSS COUNTRY

Aurora City Championships (at Aurora Sports Park)

Boys team scores: 1. Grandview 42 points; 2. Cherokee Trail 81; 3. Eaglecrest 85; 4. Smoky Hill 88; 5. Overland 92; 6. Rangeview 100; Aurora Central, Vista PEAK, Lotus School for Excellence no score

Girls team scores: 1. Grandview 23 points; 2. Cherokee Trail 41; 3. Eaglecrest 84; 4. Smoky Hill 101; 5. Rangeview 139; 6. Vista PEAK 155; Overland NS

FIELD HOCKEY

Arapahoe 5, Smoky Hill 0

Regis Jesuit 2, Kent Denver 2 (OT)

Score by halves:

Regis Jesuit 0 1 1 — 2

Kent Denver 1 0 1 — 2