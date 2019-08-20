AURORA PREP SPORTS SCOREBOARD, 8.20.19

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019:

SOFTBALL

Mountain Vista 10, Grandview 6

Score by innings:

Grandview 230 010 0 — 6

Mtn. Vista 110 530 x — 10

LP — Grandview: Makayla Valle (3 2/3 IP, 12 H, 7 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 K). Grandview hitting: Lyla Michels 2-4, 2B; Elly Smith 2-4, 2B, RBI; Jacqueline Ley 1-3, RBI, 2 runs; Alexys Stepina 1-2, 2 RBI

Rangeview 11, Kennedy 8

Score by innings:

Kennedy 420 100 1 — 8

Rangeview 102 602 x — 11

WP — Rangeview: Cassie Pearson (5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 K). Rangeview hitting: Cassie Pearson 2-4, 3B, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Katiana Williams 2-3, 2B, 3B, 3 runs, RBI; Jayah Caley 2-3, RBI, run; Kyah Caley 2-4, RBI

Smoky Hill 16, Rampart 0 (4 inn.)

Score by innings:

Smoky Hill 035 8 — 16

Rampart 000 0 — 0

WP — Smoky Hill: Kenedy Sandoval (4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 K). Smoky Hill hitting: Gabi Giroux 3-4, 3B, 4 RBI, run; Izzy Giroux 3-4, 2B, HR, 3 RBI, 3 runs; Cameron Lyons 2-2, 3 runs; Jahlisa Klear 2 RBI

ThunderRidge 14, Eaglecrest 13

Score by innings:

ThunderRidge 017 003 3 — 14

Eaglecrest 001 440 4 — 13

LP — Eaglecrest: Alex Hendrian (7 IP, 12 H, 14 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 4 K). Eaglecrest hitting: Bella Coffman 3-4, HR, 4 RBI, run; Molly Sherwood 3-4, 2 runs; Sadie Runia 2-3, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Kristin Ingram 1-4, 2 RBI, run