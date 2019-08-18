AURORA PREP SPORTS SCOREBOARD, 8.17.19

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Aug. 18, 2019:

SOFTBALL

Rangeview 20, Vista PEAK 10

Score by innings:

Vista PEAK 103 330 — 10

Rangeview 192 107 — 20

WP — Rangeview: Cassie Pearson (4 2/3 IP, 8 H, 10 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 5 K). Rangeview hitting: Sami Fuentes 4-5, 3 RBI, 3 runs; Ivy Robinson 3-4, 3 RBI, 3 runs, 6 SBs; Cassie Pearson 3-6, 2B, 5 RBI, run; Katiana Williams 1-1, 2 RBI, 5 runs

Jeffco Icebreaker Tournament

Chatfield 7, Eaglecrest 4

Score by innings:

Eaglecrest 000 110 2 — 4

Chatfield 230 020 x — 7

LP — Eaglecrest: Alex Hendrian (6 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 6 BB, 2 K). Eaglecrest hitting: Kristin Ingram 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Risa Segura 2-4, 2 runs; Bella Coffman 1-2, 2B; Sadie Runia 1-3, run; Maddie Unrein 1-3

Horizon 9, Eaglecrest 6

Score by innings:

Horizon 106 110 0 — 9

Eaglecrest 001 202 1 — 6