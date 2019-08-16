Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 8.15.19

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019:

BOYS GOLF

Centennial League Meet No. 1 (at Meadow Hills G.C.)

Team scores (par 280): Arapahoe 312, Cherry Creek 315, Mullen 320, Cherokee Trail 324, Grandview 344, Smoky Hill 401, Overland 420, Eaglecrest 425

Top 10 individuals (par 70): 1. Cody Kuptz (Cherry Creek) 73, 2. Graham Dzengelewski (Arapahoe) 75, T3. BEAM BOONTA (CHEROKEE TRAIL) 76, T3. MASON BERNARD (CHEROKEE TRAIL) 76, T5. Zach Burge (Arapahoe) 78, T5. Matthew Wilkinson (Arapahoe) 78, T5. Sam Schouten (Cherry Creek) 78, T5. Rhett Johnson (Mullen) 78, 9. Mario Dino (Mullen) 79, 10. Eli Marquez (Mullen) 80

EMAC South Minor Tournament (at Springhill G.C.)

Team scores (par 192): Vista PEAK 230, 2. Rangeview 262, 3. Gateway 326, 4. Aurora Central 355; Hinkley no score

Top 10 individuals (par 64): 1. Dawson Thulin (Vista PEAK) 68; T2. Bruce Cooper (Vista PEAK) 81; T2. Austin Murphy (Vista PEAK) 81; 4. Dallon Deloach (Rangeview) 84; 5. Landon Gartner (Vista PEAK) 87; 6. DeAngelo Williams (Rangeview) 88; T7. Aiden Martin (Vista PEAK) 89; T7. Jayden Jefferson (Vista PEAK) 89; T7. Rofiul Mohamed Nasir (Aurora Central) 89