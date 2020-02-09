AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Arapahoe 79, Eaglecrest 78 (OT)

Grandview 68, Cherokee Trail 48

Score by quarters:

Grandview 18 18 20 12 — 68

Cher. Trail 10 11 7 20 — 48

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Arapahoe 50, Eaglecrest 41

Grandview 75, Cherokee Trail 43

Score by quarters:

Grandview 18 10 26 21 — 75

Cher. Trail 6 6 21 10 — 43

GIRLS SWIMMING

Centennial “A” League Championships

Team scores: 1. Cherry Creek 968 points; 2. Arapahoe 880.5; 3. GRANDVIEW 682; 4. CHEROKEE TRAIL 595.5; 5. SMOKY HILL 419; 6. Mullen 413; 7. EAGLECREST 258; 8. OVERLAND 137

200 yard medley relay — 1. Cherry Creek, 1 minute, 47.04 seconds (Meet record, previous 1:47.20 set by Arapahoe in 2017); 200 yard freestyle — 1. L. Sowitch (Mullen), 1 minute, 56.30 seconds; 200 yard individual medley — 1. M. Griffin (Arapahoe), 2 minutes, 8.90 seconds; 50 yard freestyle — 1. L. Wehr (Arapahoe), 23.49 seconds (Meet record, previous 23.77 by Laurel Eiber & Pool record, previous 23.77 by Laurel Eiber); 1-meter diving — 1. M. Stefanski (Cherry Creek), 452.65 points; 100 yard butterfly — 1. M. Saldanha (Cherry Creek), 58.48 seconds; 100 yard freestyle — 1. L. Wehr (Arapahoe), 51.84 seconds; 500 yard freestyle — 1. HAILEY MATTHEW (GRANDVIEW), 5 MINUTES, 10.37 SECONDS; 200 yard freestyle relay — 1. Arapahoe, 1 minute, 37.01 seconds (Meet record, previous 1:38.05 by Arapahoe in 2015 & Pool record, previous 1:38.05 by Arapahoe in 2015); 100 yard backstroke — 1. M. Macaulay (Mullen), 57.20 seconds; 100 yard breaststroke — 1. A. Wetzel (Arapahoe), 1 minute, 4.94 seconds (Meet record, previous 1:05.13 by Anna Wetzel in 2017); 400 yard freestyle — 1. Cherry Creek, 3 minutes, 32.61 seconds

Continental “A” League Championships

Team scores: 1. Mountain Vista 573 points; 2. Heritage 571; 3. Rock Canyon 451; 4. ThunderRidge 405; 5. REGIS JESUIT 288; 6. Highlands Ranch 187; 7. Chaparral 179; 8. Douglas County 176; 9. Legend 169; 10. Ponderosa 92

200 yard medley relay — 1. Heritage, 1 minute, 46.28 seconds; 200 yard freestyle — 1. B. Ford (Mountain Vista), 1 minute, 55.08 seconds; 200 yard individual medley — 1. A. Shaw (Heritage), 2 minutes, 3.52 seconds; 50 yard freestyle — 1. A. Osmun (Mountain Vista), 23.89 seconds; 1-meter diving — 1. J. Graves (Legend), 472.90 points; 100 yard butterfly — 1. A. Shaw (Heritage), 56.57 seconds; 100 yard freestyle — 1. A. Osmun (ThunderRidge), 52.20 seconds; 500 yard freestyle — 1. B. Nichols (Rock Canyon), 5 minutes 9.79 seconds; 200 yard freestyle relay — 1. Heritage, 1 minute, 39.77 seconds; 100 yard backstroke — 1. S. Capp (Mountain Vista), 56.93 seconds; 100 yard breaststroke — 1. A. Urroz (Heritage), 1 minute, 6.11 seconds; 400 yard freestyle — 1. Mountain Vista, 3 minutes, 32.75 seconds

EMAC Championships

Team scores: 1. RANGEVIEW 563 points; 2. Brighton 548; 3. Northglenn 278; 4. HINKLEY 257; 5. Westminster 167; 6. GATEWAY 115; 7. Adams City 81

200 yard medley relay — 1. Brighton, 1 minute, 58.92 seconds; 200 yard freestyle — 1. C. Cordova (Westminster), 1 minute, 59.71 seconds; 200 yard individual medley — 1. E. Aten (Brighton), 2 minutes, 15.85 seconds; 50 yard freestyle — 1. HALEY ZANT (RANGEVIEW), 27.12 seconds; 1-meter diving — 1. B. Barone (Brighton), 390.20 points; 100 yard butterfly — 1. M. O’Keefe (Brighton), 1 minutes, 2.28 seconds; 100 yard freestyle — 1. HALEY ZANT (RANGEVIEW), 57.68 seconds; 500 yard freestyle — 1. C. Cordova (Westminster), 5 minutes, 17.32 seconds; 200 yard freestyle relay — 1. Brighton, 1 minute, 46.80 seconds; 100 yard backstroke — 1. ALYSSA LUTZ (HINKLEY), 1 minute, 5.63 seconds; 100 yard breaststroke — 1. JASMINE JOHNSON (RANGEVIEW), 1 minute, 10.37 seconds; 400 yard freestyle — 1. Northglenn, 4 minutes, 16.23 seconds

ICE HOCKEY

Cherry Creek 6, Castle View 1

Score by periods:

Castle View 0 1 0 — 1

Cherry Creek 0 3 3 — 6

Cherry Creek goals: Hunter Fieweger 2, Riley Hunt-Bahn, Luke Flay, Joe Kuzminski, Jordan Nelson. Cherry Creek assists: Gavin Berkey, Ryan Chrapko, Fieweger, Flay, Jace Gamble, David Kirilchuk, Eugene Riewe. Cherry Creek saves: Lucas Banks (18 shots on goal-17 saves)

Valor Christian 3, Regis Jesuit 2

Score by periods:

Regis Jesuit 0 0 2 — 2

Valor Christian 3 0 0 — 3

Regis Jesuit goals: Nolan Sargent 2. Regis Jesuit assist: Leighton Walsh. Regis Jesuit saves: Gage Bussey (23 shots on goal-20 saves)