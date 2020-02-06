Eaglecrest freshman Laci Roffle, left, reaches in as she tries to take the ball away from Mullen’s Jessica Oates-Stamm during the second half of the Raptors’ 51-32 Centennial League girls basketball loss to the Mustangs on Feb. 5, 2020, at Eaglecrest High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BOYS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central 65, Brighton 46

Score by quarters:

Brighton         5    9   7  25 — 46

Aur. Central  16  20  18  11 — 65

Aurora Central points: Messiah Ford 17, Arkeveis Smith 14, Kavon Williams 7, Jaelan Johnson 6, Joseph Foster 5, Eryk Page 4, Tray Willard 4, Tidane Dia 3, Marcus Howard 2, Jordan Womack 2, Malikii Harris 1

Cherry Creek 81, Overland 60

Score by quarters:

Cherry Creek  13  25  25  18 — 81

Overland        11  14  22  13 — 60

Overland points: Hezekiah Swanson 13, Vinni Veikalas 13, Trevon Deden 9, Joseph Editone 6, Kaleb Chaney 5, Elias Hill 4, Marcus Cuasito 3, Moses Horne 3, Tariq Adams 2, Mark Thrower 2

Eaglecrest 69, Mullen 33

Score by quarters:

Mullen         6  11  10   6 — 33

Eaglecrest  11  21  20 17 — 69

Eaglecrest points: Zion Ruckard 17, Skylar Wilson 15, Marvin Ealey 8, Seyi Oladipo 8, Ty Robinson 7, Adrian Price 5, Ethan Ranzenberger 5, Mostapha El Moutaouakkil 2, Jayden Washington 2

Grandview 45, Arapahoe 30

Score by quarters:

Grandview   11  11  17  6 — 45

Arapahoe     10  13   2   5 — 30

Smoky Hill 88, Cherokee Trail 77

Score by quarters:

Cher. Trail  20  19  11  27 — 77

Smoky Hill  27  13  20  28 — 88

Cherokee Trail points: Tre Titus 26, Isaac Tesfaye 18, Jermaine Vincent II 13, Austin Gibson 8, Jeremiah Jordan 6, Connor Yslas 4, Nick Barber 2. Smoky Hill points: Quinten Rock 24, Jalen Weaver 21, DeAngelo Horn 17, Jordan Whitaker 12, Dasani Darnell 4, Anthony Harris Jr. 4, K’Hari Upshaw 2, Marcus Walker II 2, Terrell Smith 1

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Brighton 68, Aurora Central 22

Cherokee Trail 71, Smoky Hill 53

Score by quarters:

Cher. Trail  18  20  23  10 — 71

Smoky Hill   16   8  10  19 — 53

Cherry Creek 92, Overland 28

Score by quarters:

Cherry Creek  21  24  31  16 — 92

Overland          6    9    8    5 — 28

Grandview 43, Arapahoe 29

Score by quarters:

Grandview  12  9  9  13 — 43

Arapahoe      9  4  5  11 — 29

Mullen 51, Eaglecrest 32

Score by quarters:

Mullen        9  14  17  11 — 51

Eaglecrest   6   7    9  10 — 32

Eaglecrest points: Dalys McGuinnis 17, Jadyn Ross 7, Laci Roffle 6, Tatiana Coleman 2

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR