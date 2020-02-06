AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BOYS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central 65, Brighton 46

Score by quarters:

Brighton 5 9 7 25 — 46

Aur. Central 16 20 18 11 — 65

Aurora Central points: Messiah Ford 17, Arkeveis Smith 14, Kavon Williams 7, Jaelan Johnson 6, Joseph Foster 5, Eryk Page 4, Tray Willard 4, Tidane Dia 3, Marcus Howard 2, Jordan Womack 2, Malikii Harris 1

Cherry Creek 81, Overland 60

Score by quarters:

Cherry Creek 13 25 25 18 — 81

Overland 11 14 22 13 — 60

Overland points: Hezekiah Swanson 13, Vinni Veikalas 13, Trevon Deden 9, Joseph Editone 6, Kaleb Chaney 5, Elias Hill 4, Marcus Cuasito 3, Moses Horne 3, Tariq Adams 2, Mark Thrower 2

Eaglecrest 69, Mullen 33

Score by quarters:

Mullen 6 11 10 6 — 33

Eaglecrest 11 21 20 17 — 69

Eaglecrest points: Zion Ruckard 17, Skylar Wilson 15, Marvin Ealey 8, Seyi Oladipo 8, Ty Robinson 7, Adrian Price 5, Ethan Ranzenberger 5, Mostapha El Moutaouakkil 2, Jayden Washington 2

Grandview 45, Arapahoe 30

Score by quarters:

Grandview 11 11 17 6 — 45

Arapahoe 10 13 2 5 — 30

Smoky Hill 88, Cherokee Trail 77

Score by quarters:

Cher. Trail 20 19 11 27 — 77

Smoky Hill 27 13 20 28 — 88

Cherokee Trail points: Tre Titus 26, Isaac Tesfaye 18, Jermaine Vincent II 13, Austin Gibson 8, Jeremiah Jordan 6, Connor Yslas 4, Nick Barber 2. Smoky Hill points: Quinten Rock 24, Jalen Weaver 21, DeAngelo Horn 17, Jordan Whitaker 12, Dasani Darnell 4, Anthony Harris Jr. 4, K’Hari Upshaw 2, Marcus Walker II 2, Terrell Smith 1

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Brighton 68, Aurora Central 22

Cherokee Trail 71, Smoky Hill 53

Score by quarters:

Cher. Trail 18 20 23 10 — 71

Smoky Hill 16 8 10 19 — 53

Cherry Creek 92, Overland 28

Score by quarters:

Cherry Creek 21 24 31 16 — 92

Overland 6 9 8 5 — 28

Grandview 43, Arapahoe 29

Score by quarters:

Grandview 12 9 9 13 — 43

Arapahoe 9 4 5 11 — 29

Mullen 51, Eaglecrest 32

Score by quarters:

Mullen 9 14 17 11 — 51

Eaglecrest 6 7 9 10 — 32

Eaglecrest points: Dalys McGuinnis 17, Jadyn Ross 7, Laci Roffle 6, Tatiana Coleman 2